Man files complaints against two at GFPB

A man cleaning his property says he was physically threatened by Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, an agency that encourages people to clean up their property.

The man, John Fenley, an outspoken opponent of Go Forward, also alleges that Mary Pringos, vice chairman of the Go Forward board of directors, took a swipe at or grabbed his camera when he was at an event last month.

In both cases, Fenley has filed complaints with the city. He also recorded the audio of his interaction with Watley and recorded the video of his interaction with Pringos.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Fenley said he was cleaning up a vacant piece of property he owns at 15th Avenue and Cherry Street, adjacent to the Family Dollar store, when he noticed Watley also at the site. Based on the recording and from an interview with Fenley, the conversation started calmly with Watley suggesting that Fenley put in an open-air mall on his property.

“I’m going to do the go-kart track,” Fenley is heard saying.

“I’m glad you took the initiative to clean this s*** up because it looks a mess,” Watley responds.

The interaction starts to get more heated when, as Fenley described it, Watley tells someone else in the vicinity that Fenley had been “inspired” by Go Forward Pine Bluff to clean up his property.





“I’m not,” Fenley says in a loud voice. “I’m actually anti-Go Forward. You had nothing to do with it. Go Forward had nothing to do with what I’m doing — at all. They’ve been trying to stop me.” Fenley can then be heard apparently talking to the same person Watley had been talking to.

“Go Forward is getting $7 a minute, 24 hours a day,” Fenley says. “Do you see $7 a minute worth of work being done for that?

“And they forced it onto the ballot again. We’ve got to vote it down again. Yes, I’m going to put up a big sign right here: Stop GFPB.” Fenley was referring to Go Forward’s renewed attempt to get two sales taxes passed. A previous attempt failed at the ballot box in May. This second attempt will go before voters on Nov. 14. One vote is for a five-eighths-cent tax for Go Forward-sponsored projects, and the other is for a three-eighths-cent tax to support public safety.

Watley responds that Fenley applied to be a vendor at Sixth Avenue and Main Street, an area Go Forward is developing for small entrepreneurs.

“Do you know why I was in there?” Fenley asks. “Because I wanted to hear your lies.” Again, Fenley attempts to separate what he was working on from Go Forward’s efforts.

“No, Ryan, you don’t have anything to do with what I’m doing,” he said.

At that point, Fenley tells Watley to get off his property.

“You’re trespassing right now,” Fenley says.

Watley then responds with what appears to be a threat of violence.

“OK, get the f*** away from me before I beat your ass,” Watley says.

“You’re on my property. I own this property,” Fenley says.

“I’ll beat your ass on your property,” Watley says. “We aren’t at city council. This ain’t the Ryan you know. I will beat your ass.” “Go ahead, man,” Fenley says in response.

At this point, the sound of a vehicle being started can be heard. Fenley said it was Watley leaving his property, adding that Watley was laughing as he left.

A police officer then drives up, and Fenley continues to talk about Watley.

“That’s Ryan Watley,” he says. “I don’t like him. I don’t like Go Forward.” “Next time, call the police,” a woman’s voice can be heard saying. In the background, traffic on a police radio can also be heard.

“You’re right here,” Fenley said.

“You didn’t call me,” the officer says. “I was driving by. You have a disturbance? Call the police. That’s how you get shot or get killed.” “It hadn’t escalated until just now,” Fenley says.

The officer says she pulled in because she could tell that there was “some type of altercation.” “For your safety and their safety, call the police,” the officer says, “You never know what someone else can do.” At a public forum concerning Go Forward, held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center in mid-August, Fenley recorded himself talking to Tommy May, chair of the board of Go Forward, telling May in a raised voice that he was going to encourage the city to divest itself of any deposits in Simmons Bank. The two continued to exchange words and then May leaves. Pringos, however, approaches Fenley, saying Simmons Bank has nothing to do with what Fenley is talking about, and then she appears to grab or take a swipe at his camera.

“Don’t touch me. That is assault,” Fenley says in a loud voice. “She just assaulted me.” Fenley said he did not necessarily feel threatened by Watley because “Watley is a wuss,” but that what offended him was Watley’s characterization of what Fenley was doing.

“I was cleaning up my lot and he was telling people that Go Forward had inspired me to do that,” Fenley said. “That is such a mischaracterization of the way things are. That upset me. But that’s just like Go Forward. They claim credit for whatever good is happening.” Fenley said he immediately filed a complaint with the City Attorney’s office after the interaction with Pringos. In it, Fenley states: “While confronting GFPB people about corruption, one of them attempted to grab my camera – they came toward me, grabbed the camera and attempted to wrestle it from my hands.” In response to the run-in with Watley, Fenley said he was not initially going to file a complaint but did so a few days later when, after he posted the recording on social media, he was encouraged by others to establish a record of the encounter.

“That’s why I filed the police report on Tuesday,” he said.

Fenley said he believes he represents a threat to Go Forward because some of his efforts would be in competition with the nonprofit’s projects.

“If I did some of the things they were doing as a private individual – like a go-kart track – and what I did was better than what they can do with tax dollars, that’s a threat to their funding,” he said. “They don’t want anything threatening their money. It’s really our money but they feel it’s theirs and that they’re entitled to it.” This was not the first time Fenley has had trouble at a Go Forward event. At one outside press conference in December, Fenley said he stood silent and listened, encountering no problem, but was arrested and led away when he began speaking into his megaphone. “All charges were dropped,” he said.

At the convention center event, he said Police Chief Denise Richardson was standing nearby but took no action when Pringos approached him.

“At a public event, with the chief looking on, and something like this happens, that sets the bar pretty low for what appropriate behavior is,” Fenley said.

Asked if he thought anything would come of his reports to the city attorney and police department, Fenley said he didn’t think so.

“I highly doubt that anything will happen to these people,” he said. “But now there’s a paper trail.” A series of questions were sent Friday to May, Watley and Pringos, but no one had responded by Saturday afternoon.

The questions were:

“To: Mr. Watley and Ms. Pringos - Do you have any comment to make on the incidents involved?

Do you stand by what you did or was it a mistake to confront Mr. Fenley in the way that it appears you did.

To Mr. May: Do you approve of the behavior of the GF staff toward a private citizen - and why?

Have you discussed the matter with the two and/or the board and what was the end result of those conversations?

Does Mr. Fenley need to be afraid for his safety when he’s around GF staff?

Can you assure the public that your employees are not a threat to those who oppose GF?”



