Marlins beat Brew Crew to stay in wild card race

MIAMI -- Jake Burger hit a three-run home run, the Marlins scored the tie-breaking run in the eighth inning and Miami beat Milwaukee 5-4 on Saturday to stay within a game of the Chicago Cubs for the third National League wild card and prevent the Brewers from clinching the NL Central.

Pinch runner Garrett Hampson scored the winning run on a wild pitch by reliever Joel Payamps (6-5).

Burger drew a leadoff walk before Bryan De La Cruz's single to right advanced Hampson to third. Payamps' slider got past catcher William Contreras and Hampson sprinted home.

"Obviously, a very good ball club over there, so anything we can do to get a win from them and hopefully ride momentum going into [today]," Burger said.

Miami's Luis Arraez went 1 for 5 and his major league-leading batting average dropped to .353. Carlos Santana hit the 300th home run of his career and Christian Yelich had career hit 1,500 for Milwaukee.

Marlins Manager Skip Schumaker said Arraez didn't play the top of the ninth after he slipped on the dugout steps heading to his position. Arraez sprained his left ankle on Tuesday when he stepped on a baseball during infield drills and missed the last two games of Miami's series against the New York Mets.

"Another freak injury," Schumaker said.

Andrew Nardi (8-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Tanner Scott closed with a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

"You ask anybody in that clubhouse -- that's why I'm so proud of them -- whatever it takes," Schumaker said. "I know other guys say it but they literally believe that."

The Brewers erased a 4-0 deficit with a four-run sixth on William Contreras' infield single and Santana's three-run home run over wall in center off reliever A.J. Puk.

"It was great in the dugout, game-tying three-run homer," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said of Santana's milestone. "Really happy for him and it's something to be proud of."

Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo allowed 3 hits, struck out 4 and walked 3 in 5 innings. His outing ended after Contreras' single.

"Frustrating the way it ended," Luzardo said. "But I felt good. Felt strong overall. My pitches were doing what I wanted to. Not too upset about it, especially after the win."

CUBS 6, ROCKIES 3 Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, leading host Chicago over Colorado. Chicago moved within a half-game of Arizona for the second NL wild card.

PHILLIES 7, METS 5 Bryce Harper sparted Philadelphia's comeback from a two-run defecit by reaching 20 home runs for the ninth time to lead the Phillies over visiting New York.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 6 Josh Lowe hit a three-run home run and a walk-off single that capped a two-run ninth inning, lifting host Tampa Bay over Toronto.

ANGELS 1, TWINS 0 Jo Adell hit a home run, Kenny Rosenberg outpitched Sonny Gray and visiting Los Angeles beat Minnesota a day after the Twins clined the AL Central title.

WHITE SOX 1, RED SOX 0 Luis Robert Jr. hit a 311-foot home run to break a scoreless, ninth-inning tie, and Dylan Cease struck out 13 in seven scoreless innings as visiting Chicago got by Boston.

ATHLETICS 4, TIGERS 1 Joe Boyle had five strikeouts in six innings for his first career win, Esteury Ruiz hit a two-run home run, and Oakland beat visiting Detroit.

ORIOLES 2, GUARDIANS 1 John Means carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and Anthony Santander drove in a pair of runs, sending Baltimore over host Cleveland.

