Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Jesse James Fuller, 19, and Kathleen Valarie Mae-Ann Branch, 18, both of Redfield, recorded Sept. 18.

Darius Latrell Foote, 28, and Samone Detria Washington, 34, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 21.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Milton Jones v. Linda Jones, granted Sept. 18.

Asante Peter Kalil Holman v. Shajaylah U. Smalls, granted Sept. 21.