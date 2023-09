A Mayflower man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday on Arkansas 113 in rural Pulaski County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Tony Oaks, 66, was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson south on the highway about 11:10 a.m. near the Perry County line when the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch, throwing him from the bike, according to the report.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.