NFL Week 3 capsules

Patriots at Jets

Noon (CBS)

LINE Patriots by 2 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 73-54-1; Patriots beat Jets 10-3 on Nov. 20, 2022

LAST WEEK Patriots lost to Dolphins 24-17; Jets lost at Cowboys 30-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.JETS (RK)

(27) 82.0RUSH118.0 (12)

(7) 253.0PASS134.0 (31)

(14) 335.0YARDS252.0 (29)

(T22) 18.5POINTS16.0 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.JETS (RK)

(23) 121.0RUSH115.5 (20)

(13) 199.0PASS232.5 (20)

(14) 320.0YARDS348.0 (21)

(T17) 24.5POINTS23.0 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH The Patriots have won 14 consecutive meetings with the Jets, with New York's most recent win coming Dec. 27, 2015, when Ryan Fitzpatrick connected with Eric Decker for a 6-yard TD in overtime that won it 26-20 in Week 16. ... Jets QB Zach Wilson had 3 INT in his first start of the season last week at Dallas. Wilson has struggled vs. New England with 2 TD and 7 INT.

Saints at Packers

Noon (Fox)

LINE Packers by 1 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 17-10; Saints won 38-3 on Sept. 12, 2021 (game played in Jacksonville, Fla., because of Hurricane Ida aftermath in Louisiana)

LAST WEEK Saints won at Panthers 20-17; Packers lost at Falcons 25-24

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(18) 101.5RUSH88.0 (25)

(8) 244.5PASS188.5 (23)

(10) 346.0YARDS276.5 (26)

(25) 18.0POINTS31.0 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(14) 102.0RUSH166.5 (30)

(7) 160.0PASS212.0 (17)

(4) 262.0YARDS378.5 (27)

(T5) 16.0POINTS22.5 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH The Saints have allowed 20 points or fewer in each of their past 10 games, the longest active streak of any NFL team. ... Former Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe is 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts this season for New Orleans. ... Green Bay is playing its home opener after road trips to Chicago and Atlanta. ... The Packers' 27-6 regular-season home record since 2018 leads all NFL teams.

Falcons at Lions

Noon

LINE Lions by 3

SERIES Lions lead 25-14; Falcons beat Lions 20-16 on Dec. 26, 2021

LAST WEEK Falcons beat Packers 25-24; Lions lost to Seahawks 37-31 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.LIONS (RK)

(4) 170.5RUSH110.0 (14)

(28) 163.0PASS283.0 (4)

(15) 333.5YARDS393.0 (3)

(T14) 24.5POINTS26.0 (T10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.LIONS (RK)

(22) 119.0RUSH86.0 (T9)

(2) 133.5PASS268.5 (26)

(3) 252.5YARDS354.5 (22)

(T8) 17.0POINTS28.5 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH The Falcons are 2-0 for just the 11th time in the franchise's 58-season history. They've gone 3-0 just six times, most recently in 2017. ... With RB David Montgomery sidelined because of a thigh bruise, Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs should get more carries today. Gibbs, who was drafted 12th overall, has 14 carries for 59 yards and 9 catches for 57 yards in 2 games.

Bills at Commanders

Noon

LINE Bills by 6 1/2

SERIES Bills lead series 10-6; Bills beat Washington 43-21 on Sept. 26, 2021

LAST WEEK Bills beat Raiders 38-10; Commanders won at Broncos 35-33

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.WASH. (RK)

(7) 140.0RUSH107.0 (17)

(10) 242.0PASS211.0 (15)

(5) 382.0YARDS318.0 (19)

(8) 27.0POINTS27.5 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.WASH. (RK)

(19) 113.5RUSH109.0 (17)

(6) 151.0PASS195.5 (12)

(5) 264.5YARDS304.5 (10)

(T5) 16.0POINTS24.5 (T17)

WHAT TO WATCH With last week's win over the Raiders, Bills QB Josh Allen improved to 20-1 in games in which he has 3 TD passes or more and 23-4 in games he doesn't commit a turnover. ... Buffalo has won 7 of the past 8 meetings against Washington. ... Washington has not started 3-0 since 2005, during Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs' second coaching stint.

Broncos at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Dolphins by 6 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 12-6-1; Broncos beat Dolphins 20-13 on Nov. 22, 2020

LAST WEEK Broncos lost to Commanders 35-33; Dolphins won at Patriots 24-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(15) 108.0RUSH107.5 (16)

(12) 221.5PASS355.0 (1)

(16) 329.5YARDS462.5 (1)

(T14) 24.5POINTS30.0 (T3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(11) 91.5RUSH160.5 (28)

(21) 233.0PASS200.0 (14)

(16) 324.5YARDS360.5 (24)

(T23) 26.0POINTS25.5 (T19)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Russell Wilson has led the Broncos on 5 first-half TD drives while completing 23 of 27 passes, but just one second-half TD in 9 possessions after halftime, and that came on a 50-yard Hail Mary with no time remaining last week vs. Washington. ... Only one coach in Denver history started out worse than Sean Payton has at 0-2, and that's Miami defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who lost his first 4 games as the Broncos' coach in 2019.

Texans at Jaguars

Noon

LINE Jaguars by 8 1/2

SERIES Texans lead 28-14; Jaguars beat Texans 31-3 on Jan. 1

LAST WEEK Texans lost to Colts 31-20; Jaguars lost to Chiefs 17-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(29) 62.0RUSH89.5 (24)

(5) 266.5PASS217.0 (14)

(17) 328.5YARDS306.5 (22)

(29) 14.5POINTS20.0 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(21) 118.0RUSH83.0 (8)

(11) 191.0PASS256.5 (25)

(11) 309.0YARDS339.5 (18)

(27) 28.0POINTS19.0 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Texans QB C.J. Stroud's 58 completions in his first 2 games rank second in NFL history, trailing the Bengals' Joe Burrow (60 in 2020). ... The Jaguars ended a nine-game losing streak to Houston in January. The Texans have won 15 of the past 18 meetings and 20 of the past 25. ... Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence has 10 TD -- 7 passing, 3 rushing -- and 2 INT in his past 5 AFC South starts.

Colts at Ravens

Noon

LINE Ravens by 8 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 10-7; Ravens beat Colts 31-25 in OT on Oct. 11, 2021

LAST WEEK Colts won at Texans 31-20; Ravens won at Bengals 27-24

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(T20) 95.5RUSH144.0 (6)

(13) 221.0PASS196.0 (19)

(20) 316.5YARDS340.0 (12)

(T10) 26.0POINTS26.0 (T10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(7) 78.5RUSH69.0 (6)

(29) 287.0PASS206.0 (15)

(25) 365.5YARDS275.0 (7)

(T19) 25.5POINTS16.5 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Colts RB Zack Moss finished with 18 carries for 88 yards and a TD in a win over the Texans last week. Moss had missed Week 1 with a right forearm injury. ... QB Anthony Richardson is out today after entering concussion protocol last week at Houston. ... After today, the Ravens will be on the road for two games followed by a trip to London to face Tennessee.

Chargers at Vikings

Noon

LINE Vikings by 1 1/2

SERIES Vikings lead 8-6; Vikings won at Chargers 27-20 on Nov. 14, 2021

LAST WEEK Chargers lost at Titans 27-24 in OT; Vikings lost at Eagles 34-28

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(5) 147.0RUSH34.5 (32)

(11) 240.5PASS337.0 (2)

(4) 387.5YARDS371.5 (8)

(6) 29.0POINTS22.5 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(15) 105.5RUSH166.0 (29)

(32) 333.0PASS170.0 (8)

(32) 438.5YARDS336.0 (17)

(30) 31.5POINTS27.0 (T25)

WHAT TO WATCH Chargers QB Justin Herbert came become the second-fastest passer in NFL history to reach 15,000 yards with 377 yards against the Vikings in what will be his 52nd regular-season game. Matthew Stafford got there in 53. ... After setting an NFL record by going 11-0 in games decided by eight points or fewer in 2022, the Vikings have dropped three straight such contests, including their playoff loss last season.

Titans at Browns

Noon

LINE Browns by 3 1/2

SERIES Browns lead 36-32; Browns won at Titans 41-35 on Dec. 6, 2020

LAST WEEK Titans beat Chargers 27-24 in OT; Browns lost at Steelers 26-22

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(11) 122.5RUSH202.0 (1)

(22) 190.5PASS177.0 (26)

(21) 313.0YARDS379.0 (6)

(20) 21.0POINTS23.0 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(T3) 65.0RUSH65.0 (T3)

(28) 281.5PASS133.5 (T2)

(20) 346.5YARDS198.5 (2)

(11) 20.0POINTS14.5 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Ryan Tannehill rallied the Titans from an 11-point deficit last week against the Chargers to earn the 27th game winning drive of his career. ... Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski is 6-0 against the AFC South. ... Second-year RB Jerome Ford moves into the starter's role after Nick Chubb was lost for the season last week at Pittsburgh with a left knee injury. Ford rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries and caught a TD pass last week.

Panthers at Seahawks

3:05 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 5 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 10-5; Panthers won at Seahawks 30-24 on Dec. 11

LAST WEEK Panthers lost to Saints 20-17; Seahawks won at Lions 37-31 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(9) 127.0RUSH83.5 (26)

(32) 133.0PASS203.0 (17)

(28) 260.0YARDS286.5 (25)

(T30) 13.5POINTS25.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(25) 132.0RUSH97.0 (13)

(4) 149.0PASS325.0 (30)

(8) 281.0YARDS422.0 (31)

(13) 22.0POINTS30.5 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Veteran Andy Dalton will start at QB for the Panthers in place of rookie Bryce Young (ankle). Dalton's New Orleans Saints defeated Seattle last season, with him passing for 187 yards and a TD. ... The Seahawks are wearing white jerseys for the first time at Lumen Field today, to honor the 2013 team that won the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

Cowboys at Cardinals

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Cowboys by 12 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 56-34-1; Cardinals won at Cowboys 25-22 on Jan. 2, 2022

LAST WEEK Cowboys beat Jets 30-10; Cardinals lost to Giants 31-28

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYSVS.CARDS (RK)

(8) 128.0RUSH123.5 (10)

(20) 195.5PASS171.0 (27)

(18) 323.5YARDS294.5 (24)

(1) 35.0POINTS22.0 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYSVS.CARDS (RK)

(T9) 86.0RUSH109.5 (18)

(1) 107.0PASS234.0 (22)

(1) 193.0YARDS343.5 (19)

(1) 5.0POINTS25.5 (T19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Cowboys defense has forced 7 turnovers through 2 weeks. ... Dallas is outscoring opponents 70-10. ... WR CeeDee Lamb tied a career high with 11 catches and 143 yards receiving against the Jets. ... Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) can be eligible to come off the PUP list after Week 4. ... Arizona RB James Conner had 106 yards and a TD last week against the Giants.

Bears at Chiefs

3:25 p.m.

LINE Chiefs by 12 1/2

SERIES Bears lead 7-6; Chiefs won at Bears 26-3 on Dec. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK Bears lost at Buccaneers 27-17; Chiefs won at Jaguars 17-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(22) 94.5RUSH95.5 (T20)

(25) 179.0PASS262.0 (6)

(27) 273.5YARDS357.5 (9)

(T22) 18.5POINTS18.5 (T22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(16) 106.0RUSH96.0 (12)

(27) 277.0PASS223.5 (19)

(29) 383.0YARDS319.5 (13)

(31) 32.5POINTS15.0 (T3)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears QB Justin Fields was sacked 6 times last week by the Buccaneers and has been sacked 101 times since entering the league in 2021. ... Chicago has lost 12 consecutive regular-season games. ... Chiefs Coach Andy Reid can break a tie with Tom Landry for fourth on the career wins list with his 271st. ... Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes needs 51 yards rushing to pass Alex Smith (1,672) for most among Chiefs quarterbacks.

Steelers at Raiders

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Raiders by 2 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 17-14; Steelers beat Raiders 13-10 on Dec. 24

LAST WEEK Steelers beat Browns 26-22; Raiders lost at Bills 38-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(31) 48.0RUSH58.0 (30)

(18) 199.0PASS192.5 (21)

(31) 247.0YARDS250.5 (30)

(26) 16.5POINTS13.5 (T30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(32) 193.0RUSH138.5 (27)

(16) 206.5PASS216.5 (18)

(30) 399.5YARDS355.0 (23)

(T23) 26.0POINTS27.0 (T25)

WHAT TO WATCH This is the first meeting between the two teams in Las Vegas. The Raiders moved to Nevada in 2020. ... Las Vegas has scored a TD on the opening drive of each of the first 2 games for the first time since 1989. ... Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has averaged 1.6 yards on 28 carries this season. Jacobs missed training camp with a contract dispute.

Eagles at Bucs

6:15 p.m. (ABC)

LINE Eagles by 4 1/2

SERIES Buccaneers lead 11-10; Buccaneers beat Eagles 31-15 on Jan. 16, 2022 in a NFC wild-card game

LAST WEEK Eagles beat Vikings 34-28; Buccaneers beat Bears 27-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.BUCS (RK)

(2) 178.0RUSH96.5 (19)

(29) 162.5PASS243.0 (9)

(11) 340.5YARDS339.5 (13)

(5) 29.5POINTS23.5 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.BUCS (RK)

(1) 52.0RUSH54.0 (2)

(31) 326.0PASS248.5 (24)

(26) 378.0YARDS302.5 (9)

(16) 24.0POINTS17.0 (T8)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles look to improve to 3-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-93. ... QB Jalen Hurts has won 19 of his past 20 regular-season starts for Philadelphia. ... Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield has not turned the ball over in his first two starts with the team. ... This is the only Week 3 matchup featuring unbeaten teams.

Rams at Bengals

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Bengals by 2 1/2

SERIES Bengals lead 8-7; Rams beat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022

LAST WEEK Rams lost to 49ers 30-23; Bengals lost to Ravens 27-24

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(23) 90.5RUSH70.5 (28)

(3) 315.5PASS141.5 (30)

(2) 406.0YARDS212.0 (32)

(9) 26.5POINTS13.5 (T30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(24) 122.0RUSH192.0 (31)

(5) 150.5PASS190.5 (10)

(6) 272.5YARDS382.5 (28)

(12) 21.5POINTS25.5 (T19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Monday night game is a rematch of Super Bowl LVI won by the Rams at their home stadium, SoFi Stadium. ... Bengals QB Joe Burrow is questionable with a calf injury. If he can't go, backup Jake Browning will get the start. ... RB Joe Mixon could carry more of the load for Cincinnati. The Rams rank 24th in rush defense.