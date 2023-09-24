OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Advocacy center lauds partners, reflects on impact

Children & Family Advocacy Center champions joined the nonprofit organization Sept.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Advocacy center lauds partners, reflects on impactReflects on impact by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
John Haney, Restoring Lives: Evening of Impact event chairman (from left); Shelley McMillon; Natalie Tibbs, Children & Family Advocacy Center executive director; Erin Merryn, author and activist; Susan Hutchinson; and Chuck Hyde, board chairman, gather at the advocacy center benefit Sept. 7 at the Rogers Convention Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)
Print Headline: Advocacy center lauds partners
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT