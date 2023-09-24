OPINION | Curtis Varnell: U.S. Marshals Museum appreciated by local educators

Teachers in the region have waited with eager anticipation for the opening of the U.S.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion
OPINION | Curtis Varnell: U.S. Marshals Museum appreciated by local educatorsby Curtis Varnell The Timepiece | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Teachers were able to tour the museum site as well as having the opportunity to visit the Fort Smith National Park as a part of a day-long educational session. Shown above is the cannon for mad buffalo. (All photos courtesy U.S. Marshals Museum and Fort Smith National Park)
Print Headline: U.S. Marshals Museum opens to area educators
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT