100 years ago

Sept. 24, 1923

The sixteenth annual opening of Little Rock College will take place tomorrow. The attendance this year is expected to be 200, or 50 more than last year, from advance registration. The Rev. Albert L. Fletcher, president of the college, has announced the following schedule for the first three days: Monday, registration day; Tuesday, short classes and classification; Wednesday, the regular order of classes will begin. The same courses as last year will be taught, as follows: The College of Arts, Sciences and Letters; graduate courses leading to the A.M. degree; engineering department; and the pre-Medical department.

50 years ago

Sept. 24, 1973

Little Rock has been chosen as the site of the second National Black Political Convention to be held in March 1974. The convention will attract 4,375 delegates who will work toward developing a national political power base for the 1974 and 1976 elections and will include a number of elected black officials. ... Everett E. Shelton of Little Rock, a member of the Convention Site and Logistics Committee, said Little Rock was chosen because of a number of factors, including the city's reputation as a center of racial strife in 1957.

25 years ago

Sept. 24, 1998

SPRINGDALE -- Arkansas' first toll road may be a long driveway to the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport. State highway officials are considering a plan to allow the authority building the new airport to get into the highway business. The arrangement would let the airport authority issue bonds to raise the money to match $16 million in Congress-approved federal funding to build a 7.4-mile access road to the airport, most likely off U.S. 71 at the Wagon Wheel Road interchange. A $1 per vehicle toll to use the road could help retire the bonds, supporters said.

10 years ago

Sept. 24, 2013

The Donald W. Reynolds Foundation has given Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids a $2.5 million challenge grant, according to a Monday news release. Former NFL tight end Keith Jackson founded Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids, which offers year-round programming for at-risk youth in Little Rock, including tutoring, mentoring and leadership development. The Las Vegas-based foundation's grant will be put toward the youth program's $10 million endowment campaign, of which about $5 million has been raised, the release said. The Reynolds Foundation previously awarded the Little Rock organization a $5.2 million grant to renovate its building, complete with a park and picnic area, for what became the Donald W. Reynolds P.A.R.K. Facility.