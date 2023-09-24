Out-of-this-world interstellar RPG ‘Starfield’ can leave you feeling lost in space

- 'Starfield'
- Platform: Windows, Xbox Series X/S
- Cost: $69.99
- Rating:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
GAME ON | OPINION
Out-of-this-world interstellar RPG ‘Starfield’ can leave you feeling lost in spaceby Jason Bennett | Today at 4:30 p.m.
"Starfield," released Sept. 6, 2023, by Bethesda Game Studios, is an open world, action-adventure, role-playing shooter game set in a space world. (Photo courtesy of Bethesda Game Studios)
Print Headline: ‘Starfield’ treks into the galaxy
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT