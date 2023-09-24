Pet of the week

Biscuit is a Catahoula/Lab mix with beautiful chocolate merle coloring. When she came to us, she was pregnant with her pup, Gravy. She was a great mother to Gravy. She also plays well with other dogs. Biscuit is a sweet, calm girl looking for a new family to call her own. Her estimated date of birth is Jan. 1, 2019.

Featured Felines

Cerra was brought to the shelter by a passerby who saw her and her five babies on the road late at night. She took wonderful care of her babies, and now she's ready for a home of her own. She is an affectionate and sweet girl. Cerra's estimated date of birth is Sept. 1, 2019.

Biscuit and Cerra can be adopted through the Humane Society of Pulaski County. For information, visit warmhearts.org or email ashley@warmhearts.org.