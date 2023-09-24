Powell’s big game lifts Bears in rout

CONWAY -- Just when you think running back ShunDerrick Powell's hot start to life with the University of Central Arkansas had hit its peak, a game like Saturday's says otherwise.

The junior running back from Hoxie carried 23 times for 258 yards and a touchdown, and caught 3 passes for 25 yards and a score in UCA's 52-17 win over Abilene Christian at Estes Stadium in the Bears' United Athletic Conference opener.

"What made it so impressive was it wasn't easy," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said of Powell's performance. "The stats say it was easy, but it wasn't. [Abilene Christian] did a good job adding a [player] to the box, and we knew they would.

"That's what I was proud of him about was it wasn't a home run hit every single time. It was, 'I'm going to take what they give me and then when they give me an opportunity to slash and dash, I'm going to take it.'"

With 12:40 left in the fourth quarter, UCA (2-2, 1-0 UAC) faced a third and and nine from its 5-yard line, holding a 38-10 lead.

Thirteen seconds and 95 yards later, Powell was crossing into the opposing end zone untouched for a score to make it 45-10.

"I knew I was going to hit at least one," Powell said. "They were just crowding the box, so I'm just going to take it outside and see what I get."

"That's what makes ShunDerrick so good," Brown said. "He's a little guy, but he runs with power. Then when he gets on the edge, it's hard to get him down."

Saturday was Powell's sixth-career game surpassing 200 rushing yards, his second since transferring to UCA from North Alabama in the spring. His career-high 258 yards surpassed his 251 yards against Virginia-Wise on Sept. 10, 2022. His 95-yard run was also a career-high, 20 yards more than his previous high.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Abilene Christian (2-2, 0-1) drove 74 yards in 3:47 to score on an 8-yard run by running back Jeremiah Dobbins.

UCA responded with a 45-3 run, which ended with Powell's 95-yard score.

"Our defense was treading water there a little bit," Brown said. "But then they figured it out and [Abilene Christian] didn't score 'til late in the fourth quarter. That's a testament to our defensive coaches, Coach Stacks [Greg Stewart], that group, and them our defensive players."









The Bears' first score came on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Will McElvain to Myles Butler to make the score 7-7.

After an Abilene Christian field goal, UCA's Deorius Cobbs stripped quarterback Maverick McIvor in the Wildcats' end zone and Jake Golday fell on the fumble for a touchdown, giving the Bears a 14-10 lead.

"Matter of fact, [our defense] did a lot of individual drills [in practice], ripping at the ball," Brown said. "There was something that McIvor did, that we saw on film, that we thought we could get the ball on the ground if we could get back there.

"That was a huge momentum-changer in the game. You're down 10-7, they've got the ball, we just petered out on offense and then to go up 14-10, and the defense to do it with the offense on the sideline. That's how you win games like we did today."

UCA followed that with scores from a two-yard pass from McElvain to Jarrod Barnes, a 44-yard Jake Gaster field goal, a 14-yard screen pass to Powell for a touchdown and a Kylin James 4-yard rushing score to go ahead 28-10.

McElvain completed 18-of-29 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Between Powell, James, Darius Hale and Isaiah Broadway, the Bears rushed for 380 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

"We prepared hard for this game, and we knew what was at stake," Brown said. "We knew what kind of opponent was coming in.

"So we were very precise in our detailing this week, and I thought our guys responded today in the way you want to. We knew if we protected the ball, played clean football, we feel like we've got enough playmakers in this group on offense, defense, special teams that eventually we're going to score some points and hold people, and that's what we did."