Real estate transactions

Today at 2:26 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Aug. 28-Sept 1.

FSP Little Rock, LLC to HPI Southern Pines, LLC, Ls1-3, Southern Pines, $13,100,000.

CypressLandingQSR3, LLC to Shiangling L. Wong; Frank M. Wong; Wong Survivors Trust; Wong GST Non-Exempt Marital Trust, L3R, Wal-Mart Commercial, $4,003,276.

Eric Mian; Irfan Ahmed and Eric Mian Revocable Trust to Harvinder Dod, 3800 Ridgefield Lane, Little Rock. L57, Ridgefield Estates, $1,900,000.

Gary Edwin Allen; Amy Kristen Allen; B A Joint Revocable Trust to Paul Blake Chism, Sr.; Maggie Chism, 205 Sologne Court, Little Rock. L18 B93, Chenal Valley, $1,500,000.

New Home Estates Corp, Inc. to Molly K. Carson; David M. Spiro, 210 Haywood Drive, Little Rock. L110 B136, Chenal Valley- Falstone Court Neighborhood, $1,320,000.

Michael K. Moore to Larry R. Rogers, L38, River Ridge Manor, $1,050,000.

Chris L. Chase; Kristen H. Chase to Jarius Wright; Mary Katherine Bentley, L9ARR B205, Park Hill NLR Replat, $960,000.

Little Rock School District of Pulaski County to AMS Properties- Arkansas, LLC, Pt NW SW 27-1N-13W; L2, JT Abraham, $950,000.

Samuel E. Ledbetter; Ledbetter Revocable Trust to Jonathan Tabak; Sophie Tabak, 5200 Edgewood Road, Little Rock. L42, Prospect Terrace, $865,000.

Blake Chism; Maggie Chism; Blake Chism And Maggie Riggan Chism Family Trust to Nathan Smith; Laura Smith, 26 Fontenay Circle, Little Rock. L19 B5, Chenal Valley, $825,000.

Louise G. Carlisle; Jerry R. Carlisle (dec'd) to Brandi Melton, 24516 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Pt NW 32-2N-14W, $825,000.

Rogers River Holdings, LLC to Michael W. Elliott; Carlo C Feranil; Elliott/Feranil Family Trust, 3723 Harold St., North Little Rock. Ls1-2 B2, Shilcott's Commercial, $745,000.

James A. Penney, Jr.; Barbara L. Penney; James & Barbara Penney Revocable Trust to Matthew Anderson; Amanda Anderson, 2701 Parkway Drive, North Little Rock. Lot C, Landspark; Pt SE 16-2N-12W, $700,000.

Patrick W. Lee to Jeremy J. Harmon; Jessica B. Harmon, 15 Cypress Lake Court, Maumelle. L42 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $655,000.

Steven L. Hughes; Anita F. Hughes; Steve And Anita Hughes Revocable Trust to Cynthia Carney Bearden; Robert Ronald Bearden, 9216 Millers Pointe Court, Sherwood. L20, Millers Pointe, $640,000.

Kristi Spears Dunn Acri to Yasser M. Sanad; Marwa Elkhatib, 107 Courts Lane, Little Rock. L35 B123, Chenal Valley, $630,000.

Lakshmi Sravani Yarlagadda; Kalyan Kancheria to Jed Kinnick, 99 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock. L8 B77, Chenal Valley, $585,000.

Mark G. Floyd to Colby Hardin; Jordan Hardin, 29107 Kanis Road, Paron. Pt NE SW 26-2N-15W, $545,000.

Katie Eagle; Bradley Eagle to Horacio G. Trevino Mieres; Sherrie A. Ray-Trevino, 36 Heritage Park Circle, North Little Rock. L10 B37, Lakewood, $544,000.

Zaheer Ahmed; Seemeen Hassan to Lee Andrew Levenson; Anne Levenson, L17 B8, Wildwood Place, $495,000.

Rhet Andrew Smith; Melanie Rose Smith to James W. White; Regina White, 86 Tournay Circle, Little Rock. L36 B68, Chenal Valley, $490,000.

Hatcher Properties, Inc. to Whitley McWilliams, 19 Waterside Drive, Little Rock. L4, The Village At Ison Creek Phase I, $489,000.

Trevor J. White; Denise J. White to Tyler Lekas, 7522 Vesta Drive, Little Rock. Pt NE NW 36-1N-14W, $485,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Paula A. McKnight, L42, The Gardens at Rockwater Village, $484,900.

Hines Homes, LLC to Marcus Rawls; Kimberly Rawls, 184 Ridgeview Trail, Maumelle. L14 B4, Ridgeview Trails Phase I, $476,000.

Anthony W. Long; Deborah A. Long to Kisling Rentals, LLC, 516 E. Woodruff Ave., Sherwood. Pt SE SW 31-3N-11W, $470,000.

Brett Alan Dingler; Shenenel Dingler to Michael P. Wilson; Kristi Ann K. Wilson, 315 Rock St., Apt. 910, Little Rock. Unit 910, River Market Tower HPR, $455,000.

Michael S. Lowry to Eva Barlogie, 1400 Broadway St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B207, Original City of Little Rock, $455,000.

Joseph Allen Glazier; Brenda Carol Glazier; The Joseph and Brenda Glazier Living Trust to Robert Tenberge; Jessica Tenberge, 174 Bald Eagle Drive, Paron. L27R, Eagle Ridge Estates Phase I Replat, $445,000.

Joseph Eick; Dawn Eick to Michael Dobbs, 6 Sycamore Court, Little Rock. L39, The Village at Ison Creek Phase 2A, $432,000.

James Vester Webb; Cathy Lynn Miller Webb; James and Cathy Webb Revocable Trust to Abram B. Harder; Elizabeth S. Harder, 12 Sandstone Court, Little Rock. L213 Leawood Manor 2nd, $425,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC to Bradley Matthews; Kayla Matthews, 17208 Edinburgh Drive, Little Rock. L86, Lochridge Estates Phase 3, $424,380.

Hatcher Properties, Inc. to Christian Owen, 44 Bishop Place, Little Rock. L24, Bishop Place, $398,502.

Nathan T. Hill; Laura O. Hill to James Vester Webb; Cathy Lynn Miller Webb; The James And Cathy Webb Revocable Trust, L8 B34, Pulaski Heights, $392,100.

Robert Borecky; Borecky Living Trust to Ashley Anne Dean; Roger William Dean, Jr., 8631 Greer Road, Sherwood. Pt NW 13-3N-12W, $365,000.

Mitzi Sue Smith; Herbert Earl Smith, Jr. to William Arthur Thompson, 105 Coronelet Lane, Maumelle. L1295R, The Quarters-The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase 20, $365,000.

Euro-Homes, Inc. to Travis Hester; Delonda Hester, 2307 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood. L20 B4, Stonehill Phase VIII, $356,000.

Luba Chandler to Murry E. Newbern, L5 B15, Hillcrest, $352,000.

National Property Holdings, LLC to Hayden Balgavy; Madeline Balgavy, 8001 Iowa Drive, Little Rock. L162, Sheraton Park, $352,000.

Emily R. Ferrell; Emily R. Breckenride to Perry L. Hines; Veronica Bryamt, 12736 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L275, Ashley Downs Phase I, $350,000.

Joseph Gregory Beaver; The R C Beaver Testamentary Trust to Ronald Richard Clayton; Sharon Lee Clayton, 55 Hunters Green Circle, Little Rock. L13, Hunter's Green Estates, $345,000.

Sullys Cabinets And Construction, LLC to Aditya Varma; Pragati Rai, 1505 & 1507 S. Bailey St., Jacksonville. L28, Bailey, $330,000.

Marcus Rawls to William Rogers Nunnally; Phyllis A. Nunnally, 122 Lydia Drive, Maumelle. L50, Carnahan Village, $325,000.

Narendra Patel to Sawboon Tan, 13712 Beckenham Drive, Little Rock. L97, Hillsborough Phase 3, $325,000.

Philip R. Principe; Anne E. Gardner; Anne E. Principe to Thomas Gregory Smith; Mallory Michelle Smith, 3409 Pope Ave., North Little Rock. L37 B52, Lakewood, $325,000.

Charles A. Sifford; Susan L. Sifford to Heidi M. Lagrone; James M. Lagrone, 3 Coventry Lane, Little Rock. L119, Longlea $318,000.

KT Builders, LLC to Deanna J. Hibbs, 5213 Canter Lane, Jacksonville. Ls10 & 10L, Jaxon Terrace Phase 16, $317,450.

Matthew Duty; Brittany Duty to Brock Dowdy L106, Kingwood Place, $303,000.

Sherrie Ray-Trevino; Horacio Trevino to Katy Brantley, L87 B202, Park Hill NLR, $301,000.

Superstar Investment, Inc. to Dynasty TZB, LLC, 7412 Denise Drive, Little Rock. L35, Beverly Terrace; L2 B1, Sandon; L2 B2, Mary D. Puckett's 2nd; L123, Walter No. 3, $300,000.

Matthew T. Bingham; Stephanie L. Hill to William Hugh Yarbrough, 831 Silverpeak Road, Sherwood. L9 B8, Stonehill Phase I, $290,000.

Equity Trust Company/IRA 200316928 to Edell Yates, Jr.; Erika C. Yates, 13613 Stonehenge Cove, North Little Rock. L24 B3, Stone Links, $287,500.

James L. Wyatt; Gayle Wyatt to Kimberly Pace, 1104 Abercorn Place, Sherwood. L84, Silver Creek Phase II, $285,000.

James A. Hawkins to Jorge Serracin; Titzela I. Serracin, 4 Scarlet Maple Court, Little Rock. L381, Pleasant View Phase VI-B, $282,500.

Drake A. Goodson; Bethany J. Goodson to Michael Lee St. Clair, 14405 Woodcreek Drive, Little Rock. L2 B4, Woodcreek $275,000.

Laurie A. Lee to Michelle A. Keeland, 1721 Rainwood Cove Drive, Little Rock. L19R, Rainwood Cove, $275,000.

Paul Riley to Larry D. Robinson; Shirley Robinson, 2317 Gap Creek Drive, Sherwood. L18 B4, Glenn Hills, $274,000.

Barbara A. Davies; William J. Davies (dec'd) to Erin Green; Adrian Jay Green, 23 Queenspark Road, Little Rock. L73, Colony West 2nd, $272,000.

Judith C. Hudson; Martha W. Hudson to Wyant Properties, LLC, 28 Foxcroft Village Drive, Little Rock. L8, Foxcroft Village, $260,000.

Raymond Curtis Minyard; Kathleen Mary Minyard to Mason Fontenot, L7 B11, Parkway Place, $257,000.

Weston Gentry; Emily Gentry to Nicholas Duplantis; Kristen Pinkerton, 1516 Cherry Brook Drive, Little Rock. L15 B2, Cherry Creek, $253,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Britteny Coleman, 123 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L38, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $243,175.

Syed N. Hashim; Sharon A. Hashim to Mark A. Twyford; Holly A. Twyford, L14 B2, The Village of New Bedford, $242,400.

Natalie L. Stevenson to Chantora C. Calloway, 1104 Spikerush Court, North Little Rock. L291, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $239,900.

Davis B. Ward to Houston F. Williams, 12616 Valleywood Drive, Little Rock. L5 B2, Timber Ridge, $237,000.

Lunova, LLC to Case Alexander Olvis; Carson Neumann Olvis, 10 Cherrywood Court, Little Rock. L76, Sandpiper Section A, $235,000.

Colby Smith; Megan Smith to Tyler August Gruber, 6706 Sunshine Lane, Jacksonville. Pt N/2 SE 21-4N-11W, $227,000.

Hayden Tanner Balgavy; Madeline Phillips Balgavy to George Andrew James, 7703 Illinois St., Little Rock. L20, Shamrock, $225,000.

Cory Chambers; Nelceha LaShea Chambers to Mourad Basso, 12101 Shawnee Forest Drive, Little Rock. L188, Pleasant Forest I, $220,000.

Bison Capital 2, LLC to Kyle Jullander, 31 Pleasant Cove, Little Rock. L31, Walnut Valley, $212,500.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Royal-Elika, LLC, 2317-2319 Brown St., Little Rock. Ls17-18 B2, Gallagher No. 3, $209,000.

Matthew Anderson; Amanda Anderson to K&C Storage, LLC, 7900 U.S. 70, North Little Rock. Pt Blk 32, John S. Braddock, $200,000.

Collin Michael Soulsby to William B. Birch; Carol E. Birch, 5705 Lee Ave., Little Rock. L2 B2, Fausett, $200,000.

Barbara H. Anderson to Nelson Meyer Govia, 3501 N. Pine St., North Little Rock. L12 B17, Park Hill NLR, $199,900.

Pabani Brothers, LLC to Marshall C. Jackson, 4816 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock. L19 B13, Lakewood, $195,000.

George A. Risler, Jr. to Kim Armstrong, L16 B3, East Meadows, $190,000.

Ashley E. Hibdon to August B. Bruce, 521 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 B29, Lincoln Park, $189,500.

Quentin Dale Sereal; Addie Sereal to Kyle Kerby, 301 E. Martin St., Jacksonville. L293, Stonewall Phase IV-B, $188,000.

Brandon R. Bland to Marquito Renay Lowery; Cleaster Lowery, L514, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $185,000.

John K. Sowle; Frances T. Sowle (dec'd) to Robert Glenn Harris; Rosemary Harris; Robert And Rosemary Harris Revocable Trust, L9 B28, Indian Hills, $185,000.

Kandyce C. Williams; Christopher Allen Williams to Richard Hall, Jr., 41 Vantage Drive, Maumelle. L23, Woodland Heights, $182,000.

Brandy Michelle Poole; Rosemary Robertson Revocable Trust to Melody Sugg; Melissa Hendricks; Suzie Ridgley, L66, Point West, $178,500.

Robert Gene Diles; Mary Ellen Diles to John Browning Diles, 601 Colynwood Drive, Sherwood. L5 B3, Spring Grove, $178,000.

SFR3-080, LLC to Eugene M. Simpson, L3, Mabelvale Manor, $175,000.

Gregory Alan Crouch; Kimberly Kay Westbrook; Rachel Elizabeth Glenn to Cody Johnson, L36 B48, Lakewood, $175,000.

Lakeview West, LLC to Mykaela Glose; Jacob Glose, L19, Lakeview West, $175,000.

Shan Nesler; Shawn Nesler to Thomas Pigg, 111 Pinehurst Cove, Jacksonville. L142, Stonewall Phase III-A, $175,000.

Anne Pfeiffer; Alice Gerke Stuff Revocable Trust to Benjamin Bishop; Chloe Bishop, 6508 Bluebird Drive, Little Rock. L146, Cardinal Heights Section C, $175,000.

Michael A. Pellerin; Marlene A. Pellerin to Gregory Malik Williams, Jr., 10 Clover Court, Little Rock. L287, Otter Creek Community Phase III-A, $170,000.

Shane Hope Haas to Phillip H. Bryant, Sr., 6301 Shady Brook Drive, Little Rock. L7, Shady Brook, $167,700.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Edward V. Holman; Laurie C. Holman, L28 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $166,000.

Dustin L. Benish to David Lloyd Williams; Shannon Williams, Pt NW SE 28-1S-12W, $165,000.

Janet Johnson; Estate of Sharon Kay Cooper/S. Kay Cooper (dec'd) to Paula Tinsley; Ed Tinsley, Apt. 503, Timberidge HPR, $155,900.

Bruce L. House; Amandah J. House to Brock Ferguson, Inc., L1R, Lakeview West Replat, $155,000.

Martha Oluchi Nwokoro to HM Daniels PC, Inc., 7 Pinehurst Way, Maumelle. L7, Piney Cove, $153,750.

Benjamin Crismon; Patricia Baxter Revocable Trust to Grant Ford, 318 Corkwood Drive, Jacksonville. L96, Deerewood, $153,000.

Roger B. Simmons; Donya M. Simmons; Donya M. Simmons Sebourn to Cory Wood; Courtney Cooley, 6000 Glenhaven Place, Sherwood. L145, North Hills Manor No. 2, $152,900.

DWB Proeprties, LLC to Magdaleno Morales, L2 B57, Park Hill NLR, $150,000.

Michael Vyncent Matlock to Massey Homes, Inc., 11020 Peters Road, Cabot. Pt SW SE 19-4N-10W, $150,000.

