Rustic Ridge RV Park opens in Gentry

Rustic Ridge, a new outdoor retreat in Gentry, opened Friday. Founded by Bobby Hoffmann, Rustic Ridge offers 27 RV sites open for booking. Six cabins and three "glamping" tents will also soon be open to guests. On-site amenities include outdoor games, a bark park, playground, camp store, Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, barbecue area, fire pits, a clubhouse and an arcade coming soon. Rustic Ridge plans to also offer on-site rentals: kayaks, paddleboards, mountain bikes, fishing gear and Frisbee golf sets. For more details, visit www.rusticridgeretreat.org.

Fant Law Firm opens in Fayetteville

Fant Law Firm PLLC is now open at 217 East Ave., Suite 2 in Fayetteville. The business offers legal representation for insurance matters, construction defect claims, general auto liability and workers' compensation. Business owner Shannon Fant obtained his juris doctor from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 1997.

NARMC opens second lab location

The Laboratory and Imaging Departments for the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison are now in two locations. The first operates as an outpatient facility at the hospital and the second is at the Med Plaza, where it offers walk-in services for patients requiring specimen collection, blood draws, urine samples and X-rays.

