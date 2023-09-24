Sections
Sebastian County 911 board talks call center consolidation as 2025 deadline looms

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Leigh Ann Lopez, communications supervisor, works Thursday in the 911 call center at Fort Smith Emergency Medical Services. At its meeting Monday, Sebastian Countys 911 Board discussed its ongoing effort to consolidate three 911 call centers into one facility by 2025 in accordance with the state Public Safety Act of 2019. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)


FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County 911 Board is considering asking for an extension to meet a state-mandated deadline to consolidate the county's...

Print Headline: County talks 911 consolidation ahead of 2025 deadline

