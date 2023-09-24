Sebastian County Quorum Court looks at salary increases for county employees for 2024

Wendy Rogers, deputy clerk recorder, works, Thursday, Sept, 21, 2023, at the Sebastian County Clerks Office in downtown Fort Smith. The Sebastian County Quorum Court discussed pay adjustments for all county employees at its meeting Tuesday as part of its process of crafting the county budget for 2024. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County employees could receive noticeable pay increases in 2024 as the Quorum Court goes through the process of crafting... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Sebastian County to move on recommended salary increases

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content