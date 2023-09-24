VOLLEYBALL

ASU takes down Georgia Southern

Four players recorded 10 or more kills as Arkansas State earned a 3-1 victory (25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23) victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday at Statesboro, Ga.

The Red Wolves (11-3, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) halted a six-match winning streak for the Eagles (11-2, 1-1), who also suffered their first home loss of the season.

Arkansas State's offensive success flowed through its middle blockers, Yazmyn Billings and Haley Glunz, who combined for 26 kills to just three attack errors. Billings led the team with 15 kills on 28 attempts, while Glunz registered 11 kills and on 25 attempts (.360).

Kaitlin Whitlock had 11 kills and 11 digs, while Erin Madigan doled out 48 assists and served two of the Red Wolves' seven aces.