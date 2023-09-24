Teams honor Brooks

BATON ROUGE -- University of Arkansas and LSU players wore No. 3 decals on their helmets for Saturday night's game in honor of Tigers defensive back Greg Brooks.

Brooks, a fifth-year senior from New Orleans who played three years at Arkansas before transferring to LSU after the 2021 season, missed a second consecutive game after undergoing emergency surgery on Sept. 15 to remove a brain tumor. He wears No. 3 for LSU after wearing No. 9 with the Razorbacks.

LSU Coach Brian Kelly said he appreciated Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman -- who always has spoken highly of Brooks -- having Arkansas wear the decals as well as the Tigers.





"We're so happy that Coach Pittman has been so gracious to do that as well," Kelly told ESPN in an interview that aired Saturday morning on SEC Network. "It'll be a solidarity, a support for Greg.

"We know there is a game to be played and both teams want to win this game, but there are bigger things, too, and the health and the recovery for Greg is at the forefront of it."

Brooks had surgery the day before LSU won 41-14 at Mississippi State. In the postgame locker room, Kelly said the game ball would be presented to Brooks.

Kelly said on his radio show Thursday night that Brooks had been able to stand up with assistance.





"He's a fighter and he's made some progress through the week," Kelly said. "I'll go see him after the show."

Former LSU safety Ryan Clark posted on social media that he had visited Brooks in the hospital.

"He is such a fighter," Clark wrote. "It's all we've ever known him to be. ... Know that this man has zero quit in him."

Pittman visited Brooks in the hospital on Saturday morning according to a report by ESPN, which televised the game.

Brooks played in the first two games of the season before the tumor was discovered. He had 8 tackles, 2 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hurry. He has played in 50 games combined for the Razorbacks and Tigers with 186 tackles, 17 pass breakups and 4 interceptions.

"Caring, loving, smiles all the time," Pittman said on this week's SEC coaches teleconference when asked about Brooks. "Competitive. Great teammate. Great person and family."

Pittman said he had spoken with Brooks' family members.

"We're just continuing to pray for him," Pittman said. "In a nutshell -- and I mean this with all my heart -- he's a wonderful, wonderful kid.

"And that didn't change when he decided to go back to his home state of Louisiana. We have prayed and will continue to pray every day for his health."

Pick for pick

The Arkansas and LSU traded the ball with interceptions on back-to-back plays in the first quarter.

Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who transferred from LSU last year, intercepted a Jayden Daniels pass and returned it 15 yards to the Razorbacks' 45.





On the next play, LSU safety Sam Andre intercepted a pass by KJ Jefferson at the Tigers' 31.

It was the sixth interception for McGlothern in two seasons with the Razorbacks and his second this season. He also had an interception against Western Carolina.

McGlothern has seven career interceptions, including one when he played for LSU in 2021.

Out again

Arkansas junior running back Raheim Sanders, an Associated Press preseason second-team All-American, missed his third consecutive game because of a left knee injury.

Fletcher can run

Arkansas sophomore Max Fletcher, the team's holder and punter, ran for a first down on a fake field goal in the third quarter.

With Arkansas facing fourth and 2 at the LSU 19, Fletcher took the snap and ran 8 yards up the middle for a first down at the 11.

The Razorbacks had to settle for a 40-yard field goal by Cam Little after LSU's defense sacked KJ Jefferson on second and third downs.

It was the second time in three seasons Arkansas has converted a first down at LSU on a fake field goal.

Reid Bauer, who is now at Memphis, had a 23-yard run on a fake in the Razorbacks' 16-13 victory in overtime at Tiger Stadium in 2021.

Bauer's run gave Arkansas a first down at the LSU 13 and Little kicked a field goal for a 13-10 lead for the Razorbacks with 37 seconds left in the third quarter.

Marc Curls, the center judge who is not a favorite of Arkansas fans based on some calls in previous games, was run over on Fletcher's run when he got pushed by an LSU defender.

For starters

Wide receiver Tyrone Broden, a senior transfer from Bowling Green, made his first start for the Razorbacks.

Broden started with Isaac TeSlaa moving to slot receiver and on Arkansas' first offensive snap he caught a pass from KJ Jefferson for a 5-yard gain.

Jefferson hit Broden with a 19-yard touchdown pass with 48 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Razorbacks a 13-3 lead.

It was Broden's first touchdown catch as a Razorback and the 13th of his career. He combined for 12 touchdowns the previous two years at Bowling Green.

Arkansas senior cornerback Dwight McGlothern was back in the starting lineup after being limited because of a turf toe injury.

McGlothern started the opener against Western Carolina, played only the first snap against Kent State, then played 34 snaps off the bench against BYU.

Junior running back AJ Green made his third consecutive start in place of injured Raheim Sanders.

Slightly warmer

It was 92 degrees for Saturday's kickoff -- 58 degrees warmer than for last year's Arkansas-LSU game in Fayetteville when the Tigers won 13-10.

The temperature was 34 degrees for the 11 a.m. kickoff on Nov. 12.

To help stay warm, LSU's players drank heated chicken broth on the sideline.

Tigers Coach Brian Kelly said drinking the broth -- which has lots of sodium -- also helped keep the players from cramping up.

Early meeting

Saturday night marked the earliest part of a season Arkansas and LSU have played each other in 69 meetings.

When Arkansas joined the SEC for the 1992 season, the Razorbacks and Tigers met in the regular-season finale through 2013.

Since Missouri and Texas A&M joined the SEC for the 2014, Arkansas has played Missouri in the final game of regular season with the exception of 2020, when SEC teams played a 10-game all-conference schedule and the Razorbacks closed against Alabama.

LSU now closes the regular season against Texas A&M.

All-red

Arkansas wore red jerseys and red pants with red helmets for the first time since its 2018 game against LSU when the Tigers won 24-17 in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks wore all-red four consecutive seasons against LSU from 2015-18.

Boot turns 28

The Golden Boot is a trophy which since 1996 has gone to the Arkansas-LSU winner.

David Bazzel, the former Arkansas linebacker, came up with the trophy game concept to add some spice to the rivalry.

LSU held an 18-9 lead in winning the Golden Boot going into Saturday night's game.

Bazzel, who also created the Broyles Award and founded the Little Rock Touchdown Club among other endeavors, said he's pleased with how the Golden Boot has grown in stature.

"With most trophy games if you play enough of them, you have good memories for each side," Bazzel said before Saturday night's game. "When I started it, both programs were down.

"LSU has won three national championships since then, and Arkansas has had some good seasons.

"We've had some great games, really tight games.

I'm happy with the way it's turned out. I'm glad Coach Broyles allowed us to do it."

Frank Broyles, the longtime Arkansas coach and athletic director, approved of making it a trophy game against LSU when Bazzel presented him with the idea.

The Golden Boot is made in the shape of the states of Arkansas and Louisiana. It weighs nearly 200 pounds, is made from 24-karat gold and has a value of about $10,000.

Jimbo was where?

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey attended the Arkansas-LSU game after starting his day in College Station, Texas, for the Auburn-Texas A&M game.

Early in the fourth quarter of the Aggies' 27-10 victory, Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher was standing on the field when Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante returned a fumble 67 yards for a touchdown to pull the Tigers within 20-10.

Asante was able to run between the sideline and Fisher, who stood still while Asante flew by him.

"There was a lot of surprise in that moment," Sankey said of seeing Fisher on the field during a play. "Not what we want. ... But no harm, no foul."

Sankey said that because Fisher didn't interfere with the play, he wasn't penalized by the game officials and wouldn't be facing punishment from the SEC office.

Going to the Arkansas-LSU game, Sankey said, was convenient.

"Went to A&M early and I was flying over Baton Rouge anyway," he said. "So might as well stop."

Fisher and the Aggies play the Razorbacks at 11 a.m. Central next Saturday in Arlington, Texas.