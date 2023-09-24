Tenderly Soria MondragónAndrew Robinson Schoessel

Tenderly Soria Mondragón and Andrew Robinson Schoessel were united in marriage at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the groom's family estate in Scott. Officiating were David Stone and Ben Jacobson of Los Angeles.

The bride is the daughter of Catalina Maria Carmina Soria Mondragón of Burbank, Calif., and Marco Antonio Galeano Bustamante of Mexico City. Her grandparents are Catalina Mondragón Monroy, also of Mexico City, and the late Rafael Soria Guerrero.

The groom is the son of Susan Orsi Davis and Bryan Davis of Little Rock and Elisabeth Chesney Schoessel and Alan Russell Schoessel of Jacksonville. He is the grandson of Anne Robinson "Robin" Nichols Orsi of Little Rock, the late John Francis Orsi Jr., the late Vernelia "Neal" Jewel Smith Schoessel and Julius August Schoessel of Osceola.

Vows were exchanged under a large old oak tree surrounded by a bed of White Christmas caladiums and white chrysanthemums. The back of the aisle was marked with two large arrangements of Playa Blanca roses, powder blue hydrangeas, Queen Anne's lace, powder blue delphinium and ivory larkspur. Music was by the Arkansas Capital String Quartet.

The bride wore an ivory silk mousseline gown with a draped sweetheart neckline, a silk scarf and V-back. Her skirt extended to a chapel length train. Her ivory tulle veil was cathedral length. She carried a bouquet of Queen Anne's lace, ivory yarrow and ranunculus.

Maid of honor was Katie Wade of Los Angeles. Attending the bride were Elle Lütz and Osvaldo Fregoso, both also of Los Angeles. The women wore moss green satin gowns in different styles and carried bouquets of Queen Anne's lace and yarrow and the male attendant wore a black Vera Wang peak lapel tuxedo.

Austin Schoessel of Little Rock served as his brother's best man. Jack Smith of Los Angeles, cousin of the groom, was a groomsman.

A tented reception, also on the grounds of the estate, was held lakeside. The entrance was marked with a large arrangement of wedding flowers. Guest tables, covered with white cloths, were centered with a mixture of candles and low flower arrangements. Music during the cocktail hour was by the Arkansas Capital String Quartet and DJ Xavier Riley played during the reception

The bride attended the University of The Valley of Mexico where she studied public relations. She also attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles where she got her degree in visual communications. She is a graphic designer for television and film and does freelance work as a creative director in event planning.

The groom attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts where he studied drama and film production. He is a literary manager at TFC Management in Los Angeles.

The couple will make their home in Los Angeles after a honeymoon in Egypt.