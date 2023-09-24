Twenty couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 29 - Sept. 18 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 27

Ian Scott McClendon, 42, and Yoselin Suleyma Lara, 31, both of Fort Smith

Albert Evans Jr., 41, Caldwell, and Taylor Le Harrison, 23, Fort Smith

Francisco Marcos Martin, 27, and Dinora Carolina Duran, 24, both of Fort Smith

Mario Ernesto Arevalo, 35, and Abigail Lyn Moyer, 20, both of Fort Smith

Aug. 30

Sean Ray Taylor, 23, and Haley Elizabeth Bollmeyer, 23, both of Lavaca

Jimmy Franklin, 71, and Mary A. Williams, 64, both of Fort Smith

Christain James DeWayne McKibben, 34, and Kara Anne McKinney, 21, both of Quinton, Okla.

Mickel S. Chase, 64, and Phuong Thuy Do, 62, both of Fort Smith

Aug. 31

Paul Edward Hughes Jr., 34, and E'Laura Jean Stafford, 34, both of Fort Smith

Anthony Shane Gonzalez, 27, and Hayley Alexandra West, 27, both of Fort Smith

Britton Daniel Birdsong, 19, Purcell, Okla., and Moriah Grace Olsen, 23, Roland, Okla.

Randall Blake Hackler, 35, Stuart, Okla., and Jessica Dawn Lauwers, 36, Greenwood

Tony M. Williams Jr., 49, and LaDonna Shae Copeland, 49, both of Fort Smith

Matthew Alan Toombs, 35, and Sheena Lea Dickinson, 41, both of Shawnee, Okla.

Jason Lee Terry, 46, and Susan Anne Jones, 54, both of Tecumseh, Okla.

Sept. 1

Timothy Ryan Braun, 39, and Jami Leann Anderson, 43, both of Newcastle, Okla.

Christopher Michael Smith, 41, and Lacey Kae Blaylock, 38, both of Seminole, Okla.

Christopher Lloyd Lingo, 32, and Kerrie Elizabeth Lingo, 31, both of Greenwood

Seth Ian Mulson, 32, and Kiaya Cheyenne Luper, 32, both of Van Buren

Ryan Anthony Andrews, 26, and Kaylie Dawn Pyles, 27, both of Mansfield

Joseph Michael Matos, 40, and Trischa Michelle Deaguero, 48, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

William Peyton Walker, 22, Tulsa, Okla., and Skyler Grace Gatlin, 22, Fort Smith

Bruce Wayne Haney, 66, Fort Smith, and Linda Carol Ferguson, 71, Van Buren

Joshua Richard Schoeppey, 22, and Jaden Marie Kirkendoll, 21, both of Greenwood

Kazarah Dallus Worlow, 26, and Kylee Elizabeth Livermore, 26, both of Roland, Okla.

Stephen Jamar Joseph Barker, 33, and Darnell Renita Smith, 34, both of Fort Smith

Sept. 5

Andrew C. Bickers, 40, and Leeanna Nicole Tankersley, 37, both of Fort Smith

William Logan Britt, 29, Okolona, and Morgan Breanna Hudson, 25, Muldrow, Okla.

Brant James Woods, 31, and Carmen Elaine Barnes, 37, both of Fort Smith

Adan Castorena Garcia, 37, and Talina Esmeralda Herrera Ramirez, 33, both of Fort Smith

Sept. 6

Alfred Kawika Batalona Jr, 68, and Young Choi, 66, both of Lavaca

Larry Joe Morgan Jr, 31, and Desaray Nichole Seajack, 29, both of Fort Smith

Travis Ryan Richardson, 30, North County, Mo., and Kashia Nanea McElwee, 33, Fort Smith

Hugh Richard Jones, 73, and Deborah Jean Jones, 68, both of Hackett

George Geffery Rogers, 57, and Sammie Terese Liles, 55, both of Alma

Logan Ray Huffman, 34, and Tracy Janel Shatwell, 36, both of Fort Smith

Sept. 7

Mordecai Montana Moore, 35, and Rebecca Kathleen Padilla, 38, both of Fort Smith

Tracy Monroe Trout, 64, and Tammy Michelle Killion, 59, both of Booneville

Todd F Lowrey, 57, and Veronica L Boyd, 56, both of Fort Smith

Colby Harrison Harger, 21, Fort Smith, and Lynde Fisher Morland, 21, Greenwood

Sept. 8

John David Hartsell, 29, and Neoni Siska Yustana, 29, both of Fort Smith

Carl Andrew Shipley, 49, and Sheena Sunagoowie Hill, 36, both of Warner, Okla.

Gregory Bryan Nelson, 39, and Destiny Rose Lee Wareham, 24, both of Fort Smith

Evan Dewayne W Kinsey, 33, and Marsha Leanne Williams, 32, both of Barling

Joseph R Barnett, 56, Arkoma, Okla., and Coatney Hope A. McCartney, 41, Fort Smith

Kirk Lynn Reininger, 47, and Debra June Richardson, 45, both of Moore, Okla.

Reuben Lee Downs, 33, Atkins, and Brianna Inez Ramos, 27, Fort Smith

Sept. 11

Chazmun Allen Garcia, 33, and Christina Nicole McDonald, 33, both of Fort Smith

Cody Joe Smith, 24, and Madison Jean Lawler, 24, both of Fort Smith

Robert Rolland Reykers 3rd, 41, Hackett, and Sarah Elizabeth Reynolds, 39, Fort Smith

Jaime A Martinez Flores, 43, and Karla Ivonne Martinez, 30, both of Fort Smith

Sept. 12

Wessam Aljaber, 48, and Julie Lynn Dorrell, 61, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jeremiah David W Rubottom, 20, and Christine Amber Goff, 20, both of Fort Smith

William Howard Stewart, 42, Ozark, and Stephannie Lee Ann Kuykendall, 32, Greenwood

Julie Marie Cazalas, 60, and Shawna Norene Ross, 57, both of Livingston, Texas

Alan Kody Rice, 24, and Tomea DeShay Gann, 25, both of Hartman

James T Patterson, 82, and Joyce Sherrouse Patterson, 82, both of Fort Smith

Duglas Eduardo Portillo Reyes, 34, and Nelly Arriaga Uribe, 35, both of Fort Smith

Sept. 13

Rene Emile Menard III, 68, and Jimmie Faye Ruff, 67, both of Fort Smith

Sept. 14

Phillip Craig Heintze, 27, and Alyssa Marie Marsocc, 25, both of Hackett

Jacob Aaron Gilham, 32, and Crystal Lynne Dollarhyde, 35, both of Greenwood

Luis Alberto Padilla Landazuri, 29, and Alondra Del Rio-Roman, 24, both of Fort Smith

Tristan Lane Goodwin, 22, and Alyssa Lynnette Burns, 22, both of Greenwood

Stanley Earl Lee Jr, 40, and Shelba Inell Gilyard, 32, both of Fort Smith

Sept. 15

Matthew Randall Dean Caples, 24, and Jaleigh Klair Foster, 22, both of Greenwood

Matthew Charles England, 23, and Emily Lynn Stouffer, 23, both of Fort Smith

Colton Ray Howard, 22, Roland, Okla., and Kali Shayleen Bridges, 19, Talihina, Okla.

Brandon Micheal Williams, 28, and Brittany Dianne Rathbun, 25, both of Greenwood

Dustin Donn Starr, 40, and Alana Nicole Wright, 44, both of Mansfield

Gregory Scott Martin Jr, 37, and Christina Marie Friend, 37, both of Eufaula, Okla.

Christopher Don Auld, 32, Sallisaw, Okla,, and Tabitha Diane Nguyen, 29, Fort Smith

Devin Rickey Bryant, 29, and Jazmin Alexandria Ibison, 24, both of Greenwood

Randy Lee Reed, 60, and Mary Ruth Fisher, 65, both of Fort Smith

Shawn Kevin White, 52, and Cynthia JoAnna Brown, 54, both of Charleston

Brian Allen Miller, 29, and Caitlyn Elizabeth Patterson, 22, both of Hackett

Stephen Keith Frasher, 44, and Dianna Lynne Hayes, 37, both of Hackett

Seth Zachary Shull, 28, and Monica Antoinette Perez, 36, both of Fort Smith

Matthew Ian Callaway, 29, and Abigail Elizabeth Clemons, 25, both of Fort Smith

Charles Elbert Reneau III, 49, and Ashley Nicole Shipman, 42, both of Fort Smith

Christy Lou Centers, 53, and Kimberly Jean Scherrey, 55, both of Greenwood

Michael Clark Armor Waller, 31, and Rezia Nowrin Khan, 24, both of Norman, Okla.

Sept. 18

Daniel Donovan Mickle, 36, and Cindee Marie Ruminer, 37, both of Hackett

Kelton Blake Bonds, 31, and Summer Star Stockton, 27, both of Huntington

Benjamin Patrick Livingston, 33, and Khampheng Phanmaha, 61, both of Fort Smith

Steven Ray Newberry, 40, and Jessica Rose Allen, 36, both of Fort Smith