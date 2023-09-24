Twenty couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 29 - Sept. 18 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 27
Ian Scott McClendon, 42, and Yoselin Suleyma Lara, 31, both of Fort Smith
Albert Evans Jr., 41, Caldwell, and Taylor Le Harrison, 23, Fort Smith
Francisco Marcos Martin, 27, and Dinora Carolina Duran, 24, both of Fort Smith
Mario Ernesto Arevalo, 35, and Abigail Lyn Moyer, 20, both of Fort Smith
Aug. 30
Sean Ray Taylor, 23, and Haley Elizabeth Bollmeyer, 23, both of Lavaca
Jimmy Franklin, 71, and Mary A. Williams, 64, both of Fort Smith
Christain James DeWayne McKibben, 34, and Kara Anne McKinney, 21, both of Quinton, Okla.
Mickel S. Chase, 64, and Phuong Thuy Do, 62, both of Fort Smith
Aug. 31
Paul Edward Hughes Jr., 34, and E'Laura Jean Stafford, 34, both of Fort Smith
Anthony Shane Gonzalez, 27, and Hayley Alexandra West, 27, both of Fort Smith
Britton Daniel Birdsong, 19, Purcell, Okla., and Moriah Grace Olsen, 23, Roland, Okla.
Randall Blake Hackler, 35, Stuart, Okla., and Jessica Dawn Lauwers, 36, Greenwood
Tony M. Williams Jr., 49, and LaDonna Shae Copeland, 49, both of Fort Smith
Matthew Alan Toombs, 35, and Sheena Lea Dickinson, 41, both of Shawnee, Okla.
Jason Lee Terry, 46, and Susan Anne Jones, 54, both of Tecumseh, Okla.
Sept. 1
Timothy Ryan Braun, 39, and Jami Leann Anderson, 43, both of Newcastle, Okla.
Christopher Michael Smith, 41, and Lacey Kae Blaylock, 38, both of Seminole, Okla.
Christopher Lloyd Lingo, 32, and Kerrie Elizabeth Lingo, 31, both of Greenwood
Seth Ian Mulson, 32, and Kiaya Cheyenne Luper, 32, both of Van Buren
Ryan Anthony Andrews, 26, and Kaylie Dawn Pyles, 27, both of Mansfield
Joseph Michael Matos, 40, and Trischa Michelle Deaguero, 48, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
William Peyton Walker, 22, Tulsa, Okla., and Skyler Grace Gatlin, 22, Fort Smith
Bruce Wayne Haney, 66, Fort Smith, and Linda Carol Ferguson, 71, Van Buren
Joshua Richard Schoeppey, 22, and Jaden Marie Kirkendoll, 21, both of Greenwood
Kazarah Dallus Worlow, 26, and Kylee Elizabeth Livermore, 26, both of Roland, Okla.
Stephen Jamar Joseph Barker, 33, and Darnell Renita Smith, 34, both of Fort Smith
Sept. 5
Andrew C. Bickers, 40, and Leeanna Nicole Tankersley, 37, both of Fort Smith
William Logan Britt, 29, Okolona, and Morgan Breanna Hudson, 25, Muldrow, Okla.
Brant James Woods, 31, and Carmen Elaine Barnes, 37, both of Fort Smith
Adan Castorena Garcia, 37, and Talina Esmeralda Herrera Ramirez, 33, both of Fort Smith
Sept. 6
Alfred Kawika Batalona Jr, 68, and Young Choi, 66, both of Lavaca
Larry Joe Morgan Jr, 31, and Desaray Nichole Seajack, 29, both of Fort Smith
Travis Ryan Richardson, 30, North County, Mo., and Kashia Nanea McElwee, 33, Fort Smith
Hugh Richard Jones, 73, and Deborah Jean Jones, 68, both of Hackett
George Geffery Rogers, 57, and Sammie Terese Liles, 55, both of Alma
Logan Ray Huffman, 34, and Tracy Janel Shatwell, 36, both of Fort Smith
Sept. 7
Mordecai Montana Moore, 35, and Rebecca Kathleen Padilla, 38, both of Fort Smith
Tracy Monroe Trout, 64, and Tammy Michelle Killion, 59, both of Booneville
Todd F Lowrey, 57, and Veronica L Boyd, 56, both of Fort Smith
Colby Harrison Harger, 21, Fort Smith, and Lynde Fisher Morland, 21, Greenwood
Sept. 8
John David Hartsell, 29, and Neoni Siska Yustana, 29, both of Fort Smith
Carl Andrew Shipley, 49, and Sheena Sunagoowie Hill, 36, both of Warner, Okla.
Gregory Bryan Nelson, 39, and Destiny Rose Lee Wareham, 24, both of Fort Smith
Evan Dewayne W Kinsey, 33, and Marsha Leanne Williams, 32, both of Barling
Joseph R Barnett, 56, Arkoma, Okla., and Coatney Hope A. McCartney, 41, Fort Smith
Kirk Lynn Reininger, 47, and Debra June Richardson, 45, both of Moore, Okla.
Reuben Lee Downs, 33, Atkins, and Brianna Inez Ramos, 27, Fort Smith
Sept. 11
Chazmun Allen Garcia, 33, and Christina Nicole McDonald, 33, both of Fort Smith
Cody Joe Smith, 24, and Madison Jean Lawler, 24, both of Fort Smith
Robert Rolland Reykers 3rd, 41, Hackett, and Sarah Elizabeth Reynolds, 39, Fort Smith
Jaime A Martinez Flores, 43, and Karla Ivonne Martinez, 30, both of Fort Smith
Sept. 12
Wessam Aljaber, 48, and Julie Lynn Dorrell, 61, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jeremiah David W Rubottom, 20, and Christine Amber Goff, 20, both of Fort Smith
William Howard Stewart, 42, Ozark, and Stephannie Lee Ann Kuykendall, 32, Greenwood
Julie Marie Cazalas, 60, and Shawna Norene Ross, 57, both of Livingston, Texas
Alan Kody Rice, 24, and Tomea DeShay Gann, 25, both of Hartman
James T Patterson, 82, and Joyce Sherrouse Patterson, 82, both of Fort Smith
Duglas Eduardo Portillo Reyes, 34, and Nelly Arriaga Uribe, 35, both of Fort Smith
Sept. 13
Rene Emile Menard III, 68, and Jimmie Faye Ruff, 67, both of Fort Smith
Sept. 14
Phillip Craig Heintze, 27, and Alyssa Marie Marsocc, 25, both of Hackett
Jacob Aaron Gilham, 32, and Crystal Lynne Dollarhyde, 35, both of Greenwood
Luis Alberto Padilla Landazuri, 29, and Alondra Del Rio-Roman, 24, both of Fort Smith
Tristan Lane Goodwin, 22, and Alyssa Lynnette Burns, 22, both of Greenwood
Stanley Earl Lee Jr, 40, and Shelba Inell Gilyard, 32, both of Fort Smith
Sept. 15
Matthew Randall Dean Caples, 24, and Jaleigh Klair Foster, 22, both of Greenwood
Matthew Charles England, 23, and Emily Lynn Stouffer, 23, both of Fort Smith
Colton Ray Howard, 22, Roland, Okla., and Kali Shayleen Bridges, 19, Talihina, Okla.
Brandon Micheal Williams, 28, and Brittany Dianne Rathbun, 25, both of Greenwood
Dustin Donn Starr, 40, and Alana Nicole Wright, 44, both of Mansfield
Gregory Scott Martin Jr, 37, and Christina Marie Friend, 37, both of Eufaula, Okla.
Christopher Don Auld, 32, Sallisaw, Okla,, and Tabitha Diane Nguyen, 29, Fort Smith
Devin Rickey Bryant, 29, and Jazmin Alexandria Ibison, 24, both of Greenwood
Randy Lee Reed, 60, and Mary Ruth Fisher, 65, both of Fort Smith
Shawn Kevin White, 52, and Cynthia JoAnna Brown, 54, both of Charleston
Brian Allen Miller, 29, and Caitlyn Elizabeth Patterson, 22, both of Hackett
Stephen Keith Frasher, 44, and Dianna Lynne Hayes, 37, both of Hackett
Seth Zachary Shull, 28, and Monica Antoinette Perez, 36, both of Fort Smith
Matthew Ian Callaway, 29, and Abigail Elizabeth Clemons, 25, both of Fort Smith
Charles Elbert Reneau III, 49, and Ashley Nicole Shipman, 42, both of Fort Smith
Christy Lou Centers, 53, and Kimberly Jean Scherrey, 55, both of Greenwood
Michael Clark Armor Waller, 31, and Rezia Nowrin Khan, 24, both of Norman, Okla.
Sept. 18
Daniel Donovan Mickle, 36, and Cindee Marie Ruminer, 37, both of Hackett
Kelton Blake Bonds, 31, and Summer Star Stockton, 27, both of Huntington
Benjamin Patrick Livingston, 33, and Khampheng Phanmaha, 61, both of Fort Smith
Steven Ray Newberry, 40, and Jessica Rose Allen, 36, both of Fort Smith