Two chair charity golf outing for troopers’ kids scholarships

Good things come in threes -- and twos. Two friends, Hank Kelley and Dennis Ferra, are co-chairmen of the Oct. 2 Third Annual Arkansas State Police Foundation Lexus Champions for Charity Golf Outing for the third time.

"The primary purpose of the funds that we raise for the foundation, at least this year," explains Kelley, "is dedicated to scholarships for the families of state troopers."

The first two years, says Ferra, the funds went to a training facility for state troopers -- a Precision Driving Track built at Camp Robinson. This last year, a five bay garage, a four story tower and a classroom building were added to the site.

Before the driving track was built, explains Ferra, state troopers would practice at the Stuttgart Airport.

"That's where they would go. They would set up cones on the runway there and practice, which is kind of disheartening."

The new facility is state of the art, he says, and eventually barracks and a cafeteria will be built.

"But this year, all the golf outings -- we have three -- all the proceeds will go to the scholarship fund," Ferra says. "The first year we gave one scholarship for $4,000 a year. Last year we gave seven scholarships at $8,000 a year. It's a nice little chunk of change. This year, we just got approved 15 scholarships for $8,000 a year. As long as the scholarship recipients continue along the path, they're guaranteed $8,000 a year toward their education."

Those eligible for scholarships are the dependants of an Arkansas State Police commissioned officer or trooper whose spouse volunteers at least 20 hours with the State Police's Auxiliary and meet requirements such as grade points average. The scholarships cover traditional colleges and trade schools.

The tournament raises money for the scholarships through teams and sponsorships.

"Companies buy teams or individuals can buy teams, and those teams are $1,200. Then we have hole sponsorships, green sponsorships and tee sponsorships. Those are $250," Kelley says.

The co-chairmen have planned a fun day for participating golfers.

"Danny and I talked about this in the very beginning," Kelley says. "It may not always be this way, but we wanted to have one outing. Some tournaments have two or four or they'll go two days and do morning and afternoon outings. We wanted to have one group and that way we manage the expectations of the number of people, but it also makes the tournament a little special in that there's one tee time, there's one setting and everybody's together at the same time."

"So, 180 golfers will show up at the office at one o'clock. We'll have 45 teams that will play seven holes of golf. So four per team, there's 180 golfers that show up and play at one time," Ferra explains.

Another special touch the two have added is that each player will receive a $75 gift certificate to the Golf Pro Shop.

But before they head to the green at 1 p.m., attendees can arrive at 11 a.m to register, enjoy lunch and socialize.

"We feed them and we have people that volunteer to help with that," Kelley says. "Centennial Bank has helped us with their grill. They bring in hot dogs and hamburgers. And then Randy Lamb has a wonderful mobile cooking unit where he cooks anything and everything. He cooks for the Dallas Cowboys."

Golden Eagle has been generous with their donation of adult beverages such as beer, adds Ferra, saying they do ask people to be responsible.

There will also be a raffle for an amazing trip.

Kelley says there are only 400 raffle tickets which are being sold for $100 each. The trip for two will be a five-day golf outing hosted by Lexus at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and The Links at Spanish Bay. Airfare, accommodations and food and beverages are included.

The winner will be drawn at the tournament, but winners don't need to be present to win.

"That makes it fun for people," Kelley says. "And you have a chance to win a really nice trip. As a golfer, you would love this trip."

The raffle prize package was donated by the title sponsor Parker Lexus.

"They are our major sponsor," explains Ferra "and have been all three years. They gave us this package free of charge. So when we sell those tickets, all of it goes to the scholarship fund."

The tournament is at Pleasant Valley County Club on Oct. 2. Registration and lunch start at 11 a.m with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. To purchase raffle tickets text ASPF to 243275, or for more information or to purchase tickets call Mike Shepard at (501) 580-2163 or the Foundation office at (501) 565-4661.