UAM ready for Homecoming

The University of Arkansas at Monticello 2023 Homecoming events will take place Sept. 25-30, according to a news release.

On Sept. 25, a community-wide pep rally will be held on the downtown square from 2-4 p.m. and light refreshments will be served during an open house at the Trotter House. For more information, call the UAM Office of Advancement at (870) 460-1028.

On Sept. 28, the UAM Department of Athletics will host its annual UAM Sports Hall of Fame banquet. Five UAM graduates will be inducted into the Hall of Fame and the 2023 UAM Spirit Award recipients will be recognized. To purchase tickets, contact the athletic department at (870) 460-1058.

On Sept. 29, UAM Alumni & Friends will host a reception for the recipients of the 2023 Alumni Awards. Six UAM alumni will receive awards, including the Achievement and Merit Award, the Continuing the Connection Award and the Young Rising Star Award.

On Sept. 30, the A&M/UAM African-American Alumni Association will have its annual reunion breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Contact Classie Jones Green at (870) 556-0527 for additional information.

Also on Sept. 30, UAM will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. for the Kenneth H. Hunt Athletic Performance Center. For additional information, contact the Department of Athletics at (870) 460-1058.

Weevil tailgate parties will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 on Tailgate Row, adjacent to Weevil Pond. The Weevil Walk of Champions and Homecoming Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. The coronation of the Homecoming Queen will be at 1:30 p.m., and UAM football will kick off against East Central University at 2 p.m. in the Willis "Convey" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.

During the game, UAM Cheer and the UAM "Pride of Southeast Arkansas" Marching Band will perform.

For more details, visit www.uamont.edu/homecoming or the UAM Alumni Office at (870) 460-1127.