Faelan Powers, 11, and Declan Powers, 11, of Highfill drop off jars of jelly and jam they helped their mom, Kimee Powers, make for judging this week at the Benton County Fair. Jennifer Taylor, fair worker, checks in their entries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

BENTONVILLE -- The 119th Benton County Fair will go big with live entertainment. The Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Benton County Fair ups live entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content