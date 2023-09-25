Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 14-20 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 14

Charles Dean Benkelman, 37, and Dashya Gwyneth Kimmel, 36, both of Centerton

Jonathan Michael Bridges, 32, and Savannah Joe Hastings, 28, both of Bella Vista

James Curtis Butts, 31, and Kristin Baldwin, 43, both of Pea Ridge

Keith Domanic Callis, 30, and Acrissa Jin Medley, 20, both of Gentry

Jacob Ross Caponetto, 35, and Grace Louise Ingraham, 35, both of Bates City, Mo.

Nathan Avery Wilmoth Chirnside, 25, and Monica Elizabeth Alvarado Grande, 26, both of Bentonville

Russell Wayne Chronister, 38, and Brandy Lynn Thompson, 44, both of Springdale

Alan Michael Field, 34, and Elizabeth Kate McCown, 34, both of Oklahoma City

Ernest Hartley Jr., 71, Jay, Okla., and Christine Marie Blake, 65, Gravette

Asiah Gabriel Jimenez, 23, Siloam Springs, and Raven Katherine Rogers, 23, Gentry

Nicholas Scott Laughlin, 37, and Anastasia Sineavscaia, 34, both of Bella Vista

Robert Randolph Phillips, 22, Siloam Springs, and Emily Grace Traylor, 21, Prairie Grove

Harlan Craig Price, 22, and Izabella Antonia Barajas, 22, both of Lowell

Edgar Romero, 28, and Taylor Renae Burris, 26, both of Bentonville

Kyle Lee Sands, 27, and Rachel Kelly Klun, 27, both of Tontitown

Derek Sylvester, 41, and Adrienne Marie Duke, 43, both of Bella Vista

Sept. 15

Anthony Christopher Adamopoulos, 51, and Ambyr Lauren Hyman, 42, both of Carl Junction, Mo.

Benjamin Wesley Brown, 24, Jonesboro, and Elaina Diane Quandt, 22, Bentonville

Adam Fielding Edwards, 22, Amelia, Ohio, and Alyssa Paige Wilcox, 24, Bentonville

Daniel Joseph Emmons, 29, and Hollin Brooke Beckley, 25, Columbia, La.

Cory Tower Hinton, 34, and Macy Marie Manning, 29, both of New York City

Roger Lee Johnson, 29, Buffalo, Mo., and Blaklee Michele Sanders, 30, Nevada, Mo.

Norman Earl Keelin Jr., 25, and Lexis Cheyenne Pollard, 25, both of Gentry

Tristan Luciano Killebrew, 22, and Rebecca Morgan Ritchie, 24, both of Gentry

Kyle Grayson Knight, 24, and Taya Kenzie Leech, 25, both of Garfield

Benjamin Riley Krause, 32, and Jaci Ellen Pease, 23, both of Bentonville

Jose Miguel Lopez Reyes, 21, and Sophia Marianna Caballero, 25, both of Bentonville

Michael Noah McBride, 40, and Amber Dawn Wing, 33, both of Gentry

Taylor Eugene McBride, 42, and Sara Marie Ford, 35, both of Rogers

Matthew Connor McKenzie, 25, and Hannah Marie Henderson, 26, both of Rogers

Phillip Eugene Noland, 61, Tulsa, Okla., and Rebecca Jean Smith, 33, Maryville, Mo.

Francisco Emmanuel Ochoa, 19, Gentry, and Sara Aisha Rowlette-Appelman, 22, Siloam Springs

David Dwain Vizena, 46, and Shylia Britany Zamora, 36, both of Rogers

Aaron Leon Wayne, 30, and Miriam Louise Carlin, 30, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 18

Douglas Christian Bradley Jr., 42, and Sherie Michelle Greenough, 36, both of Bentonville

Nicholas Daniel Conway, 28, and Jordan Bailey Knipe, 23, both of Bentonville

Paul Thomas Forness, 25, and Ainsley Michele Jackson, 26, both of Cambridge, Mass.

Juan Gabriel Garfias Osorio, 46, and Lucie Macakova, 34, both of Rogers

Blake Ransom Godin, 32, Decatur, and Candace Renee Wofford, 33, Colcord, Okla.

Tony Ray Hatch, 43, and Cristina Lopez, 32, both of Elkins

Thomas Marlin McWhorter, 71, and Brenda Lee Wueller, 61, both of Toledo, Ohio

Brett Michael Ramsey, 31, and Kayla Elaine Sasser, 28, both of Rogers

Brian Jay Rice, 59, and Hillary Ann Richelle Henson, 32, both of Siloam Springs

Ryan Heath Vaughan, 43, and Lorrie Melinda Henson, 52, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Kyle Lane Witt, 33, and Carissa Renee Derrico, 21, both of Centerton

Sept. 19

Robert Dale Abbott, 41, and Ashley Ann Scott, 30, both of Bentonville

Michael Eugene Birch, 65, and Vivian Faith Snyder, 62, both of Douglasville, Ga.

Juan Carlos Contreras Lopez, 35, and Rebecca Elizabeth McDowell, 30, both of Colwich, Kan.

Richard Todd Darouse, 53, and Rhonda Sue Lynn, 57, both of Bentonville

David Lee Fisher, 68, and Tammi Jo Onsum, 64, both of Bella Vista

Jerry Colby Floyd, 34, and Ashley Kayla Cole, 26, both of Woodville, Texas

Andrew Joseph Gromacki, 29, and Elizabeth Kay Gibbs, 25, both of Rogers

Bobby Lee Jennings, 51, and Teresa Louise Martinez, 38, both of Rogers

Preston James Loveridge, 21, Bentonville, and Izabelle Marie Erickson, 22, Kimberling City, Mo.

Mason Butler McNeill, 28, and Kathryn Grace McMenamin, 29, both of Bentonville

Bobby Wayne Orr, 45, and Linda Lea Lowery, 44, both of Colcord, Okla.

Erik Saldana, 44, and Yosajandi Ponce, 34, both of Springdale

Walter Glenn Thompson, 63, and Rebecca Sue Scates, 68, both of Carthage, Mo.

Sept. 20

Isaac Neil Hanno, 23, and Gabrielle Ann Collins, 22, both of Rogers

Esdras Jhonatan Perez Guerra, 29, and Kimberly Marie Castillo, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Jacob Matthew Phillips, 21, and Maggie Mackenzie Barnard, 21, both of Gravette

Thoper Harry Runny, 24, and Faith Torma Netwon, 23, both of Rogers

Craig Christopher Whitlatch, 46, and Bridget Lee Young, 56, both of Bentonville