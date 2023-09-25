Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 14-20 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Sept. 14
Charles Dean Benkelman, 37, and Dashya Gwyneth Kimmel, 36, both of Centerton
Jonathan Michael Bridges, 32, and Savannah Joe Hastings, 28, both of Bella Vista
James Curtis Butts, 31, and Kristin Baldwin, 43, both of Pea Ridge
Keith Domanic Callis, 30, and Acrissa Jin Medley, 20, both of Gentry
Jacob Ross Caponetto, 35, and Grace Louise Ingraham, 35, both of Bates City, Mo.
Nathan Avery Wilmoth Chirnside, 25, and Monica Elizabeth Alvarado Grande, 26, both of Bentonville
Russell Wayne Chronister, 38, and Brandy Lynn Thompson, 44, both of Springdale
Alan Michael Field, 34, and Elizabeth Kate McCown, 34, both of Oklahoma City
Ernest Hartley Jr., 71, Jay, Okla., and Christine Marie Blake, 65, Gravette
Asiah Gabriel Jimenez, 23, Siloam Springs, and Raven Katherine Rogers, 23, Gentry
Nicholas Scott Laughlin, 37, and Anastasia Sineavscaia, 34, both of Bella Vista
Robert Randolph Phillips, 22, Siloam Springs, and Emily Grace Traylor, 21, Prairie Grove
Harlan Craig Price, 22, and Izabella Antonia Barajas, 22, both of Lowell
Edgar Romero, 28, and Taylor Renae Burris, 26, both of Bentonville
Kyle Lee Sands, 27, and Rachel Kelly Klun, 27, both of Tontitown
Derek Sylvester, 41, and Adrienne Marie Duke, 43, both of Bella Vista
Sept. 15
Anthony Christopher Adamopoulos, 51, and Ambyr Lauren Hyman, 42, both of Carl Junction, Mo.
Benjamin Wesley Brown, 24, Jonesboro, and Elaina Diane Quandt, 22, Bentonville
Adam Fielding Edwards, 22, Amelia, Ohio, and Alyssa Paige Wilcox, 24, Bentonville
Daniel Joseph Emmons, 29, and Hollin Brooke Beckley, 25, Columbia, La.
Cory Tower Hinton, 34, and Macy Marie Manning, 29, both of New York City
Roger Lee Johnson, 29, Buffalo, Mo., and Blaklee Michele Sanders, 30, Nevada, Mo.
Norman Earl Keelin Jr., 25, and Lexis Cheyenne Pollard, 25, both of Gentry
Tristan Luciano Killebrew, 22, and Rebecca Morgan Ritchie, 24, both of Gentry
Kyle Grayson Knight, 24, and Taya Kenzie Leech, 25, both of Garfield
Benjamin Riley Krause, 32, and Jaci Ellen Pease, 23, both of Bentonville
Jose Miguel Lopez Reyes, 21, and Sophia Marianna Caballero, 25, both of Bentonville
Michael Noah McBride, 40, and Amber Dawn Wing, 33, both of Gentry
Taylor Eugene McBride, 42, and Sara Marie Ford, 35, both of Rogers
Matthew Connor McKenzie, 25, and Hannah Marie Henderson, 26, both of Rogers
Phillip Eugene Noland, 61, Tulsa, Okla., and Rebecca Jean Smith, 33, Maryville, Mo.
Francisco Emmanuel Ochoa, 19, Gentry, and Sara Aisha Rowlette-Appelman, 22, Siloam Springs
David Dwain Vizena, 46, and Shylia Britany Zamora, 36, both of Rogers
Aaron Leon Wayne, 30, and Miriam Louise Carlin, 30, both of Pea Ridge
Sept. 18
Douglas Christian Bradley Jr., 42, and Sherie Michelle Greenough, 36, both of Bentonville
Nicholas Daniel Conway, 28, and Jordan Bailey Knipe, 23, both of Bentonville
Paul Thomas Forness, 25, and Ainsley Michele Jackson, 26, both of Cambridge, Mass.
Juan Gabriel Garfias Osorio, 46, and Lucie Macakova, 34, both of Rogers
Blake Ransom Godin, 32, Decatur, and Candace Renee Wofford, 33, Colcord, Okla.
Tony Ray Hatch, 43, and Cristina Lopez, 32, both of Elkins
Thomas Marlin McWhorter, 71, and Brenda Lee Wueller, 61, both of Toledo, Ohio
Brett Michael Ramsey, 31, and Kayla Elaine Sasser, 28, both of Rogers
Brian Jay Rice, 59, and Hillary Ann Richelle Henson, 32, both of Siloam Springs
Ryan Heath Vaughan, 43, and Lorrie Melinda Henson, 52, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Kyle Lane Witt, 33, and Carissa Renee Derrico, 21, both of Centerton
Sept. 19
Robert Dale Abbott, 41, and Ashley Ann Scott, 30, both of Bentonville
Michael Eugene Birch, 65, and Vivian Faith Snyder, 62, both of Douglasville, Ga.
Juan Carlos Contreras Lopez, 35, and Rebecca Elizabeth McDowell, 30, both of Colwich, Kan.
Richard Todd Darouse, 53, and Rhonda Sue Lynn, 57, both of Bentonville
David Lee Fisher, 68, and Tammi Jo Onsum, 64, both of Bella Vista
Jerry Colby Floyd, 34, and Ashley Kayla Cole, 26, both of Woodville, Texas
Andrew Joseph Gromacki, 29, and Elizabeth Kay Gibbs, 25, both of Rogers
Bobby Lee Jennings, 51, and Teresa Louise Martinez, 38, both of Rogers
Preston James Loveridge, 21, Bentonville, and Izabelle Marie Erickson, 22, Kimberling City, Mo.
Mason Butler McNeill, 28, and Kathryn Grace McMenamin, 29, both of Bentonville
Bobby Wayne Orr, 45, and Linda Lea Lowery, 44, both of Colcord, Okla.
Erik Saldana, 44, and Yosajandi Ponce, 34, both of Springdale
Walter Glenn Thompson, 63, and Rebecca Sue Scates, 68, both of Carthage, Mo.
Sept. 20
Isaac Neil Hanno, 23, and Gabrielle Ann Collins, 22, both of Rogers
Esdras Jhonatan Perez Guerra, 29, and Kimberly Marie Castillo, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Jacob Matthew Phillips, 21, and Maggie Mackenzie Barnard, 21, both of Gravette
Thoper Harry Runny, 24, and Faith Torma Netwon, 23, both of Rogers
Craig Christopher Whitlatch, 46, and Bridget Lee Young, 56, both of Bentonville