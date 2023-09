Country singer Cody Johnson brings “The Leather Tour,” with special guests Chris Janson and Dillon Carmichael, to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

Tickets — $44-$154 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at www.ticketmaster.com.

The tour, which launches January 19, is in conjunction with the Nov. 3 release of Johnson’s album, “Leather.”