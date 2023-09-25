Gallen eliminates Yanks from playoff contention

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, getting mathematically eliminated with a rainy 7-1 loss Sunday to the Arizona Diamondbacks as Zac Gallen got his 17th win.

Arizona won for the sixth time in seven games and remained in position for the NL's second wild card, a half-game ahead of the Chicago Cubs. The Diamondbacks also clinched their first winning season since 2019.

On a windy, raining afternoon when fly balls became unpredictable, Gallen (17-8) allowed 3 hits in 6 innings, struck out 8 and walked 2. He won for the third time in four starts and had his eighth scoreless outing this season.

Tommy Pham and Christian Walker produced sacrifice flies on consecutive pitches in the first inning off Carlos Rodon (3-7). Rod0n allowed 5 runs -- 3 earned -- and 5 hits in 6 1/3 innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, ROCKIES 3 Patrick Wisdom put Chicago ahead with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, Seiya Suzuki had two hits and scored twice, and the Cubs helped their playoff chances by beating Colorado.

DODGERS 3, GIANTS 2 (10) Chris Taylor's line-drive single to center field in the 10th inning lifted NL West champion Los Angeles past San Francisco. Amed Rosario began the inning at second base and took third on pinch-hitter Kolten Wong's groundout to short. Taylor singled off Camilo Dorval (6-6) to drive in Rosario and give the Dodgers a 6-6 record in extra-inning games this season.

MARLINS 6, BREWERS 1 Jon Berti had his second career multihomer game, and Miami beat Milwaukee, the second consecutive day they prevented the Brewers from clinching the NL Central.

NATIONALS 3-5, BRAVES 2-8 Jackson Rutledge earned his first major league victory while combining with three relievers on a six-hitter, and Washington defeated Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Spencer Strider earned his major league-leading 19th win and Atlanta got its 100th victory of the season.

PADRES 12, CARDINALS 2 Juan Soto hit a 461-foot home run and had four RBI for San Diego, which was pushed closer to elimination from the playoff picture even as it beat St. Louis in its home finale.

PHILLIES 5, METS 2 Nick Castellanos hit his 29th home run to move Philadelphia within one win of a National League playoff berth, completing a four-game sweep over New York.

REDS 4, PIRATES 2 TJ Friedl hit a two-run home run and drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning as Cincinnati bounced back from a historic collapse the night before to beat Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 9, RAYS 5 George Springer hit an inside-the-park, three-run home run, made a diving catch and threw out a runner, helping Toronto beat Tampa to take two of three in a series of potential playoff opponents.

ORIOLES 5, GUARDIANS 1 Kyle Gibson (15-9) pitched seven strong innings, Adley Rutschman reached base four times and Baltimore moved closer to clinching the AL East title.

RANGERS 9, MARINERS 8 Marcus Semien homered twice, Corey Seager had a go-ahead, two-run shot and Texas held on to finish a three-game sweep in a crucial AL West series.

ROYALS 6, ASTROS 5 Nelson Velazquez hit two home runs and Salvador Perez and Matt Duffy also homered as Kansas City built a big lead early and held on for a win over slumping Houston.

TIGERS 2, ATHLETICS 0 Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) threw seven scoreless innings and Detroit beat the last-placed Oakland in its last home game.

TWINS 9, ANGELS 3 Ryan Jeffers homered, tripled and drove in three runs to back a strong outing by Joe Ryan as Minnesota pulled away late to beat Los Angeles.

WHITE SOX 3, RED SOX 2 Mike Clevinger (9-8) pitched six solid innings, Elvis Andrus had a two-run double and Chicago beat Boston in a rain-shortened game, ending a string of 12 consecutive series losses.