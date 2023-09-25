Giving up a TD late pondered

BATON ROUGE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he and his staff discussed letting LSU score a touchdown with less than two minutes in the game with the score tied 31-31 late Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

The Razorbacks had used all their timeouts in the first 16 minutes of the second half to avoid delay of game penalties on offense and had none left to employ after LSU drove inside their 10-yard line.

LSU Coach Brian Kelly was able to strategically let the clock run down with the Tigers in chip-shot field goal range, and Damian Ramos made the game-winning 20-yard kick with 5 seconds left to seal their 34-31 win.

"At the end, before somebody asks, did I think about letting them score?" Pittman said early in his postgame remarks. "Yes, but I don't think they would have. I don't think they would have scored.

"We talked about it because I was out of timeouts, and I decided to come all out and try to jar a fumble. So, we went after them in those last plays. Could we have let them score? Absolutely. ... I thought our chances would be better off at that point with no timeouts trying to jar it loose and/or block or miss a field goal."

The ESPN broadcast team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit also brought up the option of allowing the Tigers to score a touchdown with just more than a minute to play. However, Kelly let the play clock wind down before calling timeouts in the lead up to Ramos' field goal, saying he didn't want to give Arkansas another chance with the ball.

Herbstreit suggested that perhaps allowing the Tigers to run in for a touchdown went against the competitive DNA of the Razorbacks.

QB talk

KJ Jefferson and Jayden Daniels, the QB1s for Golden Boot rivals Arkansas and LSU, had a healthy exchange after the big shootout on the bayou Saturday.

"Respect to him," Daniels said of Jefferson just after their chat, according to the Associated Press. "He joked after game and said, 'Man, stop scoring so much,' and I said, 'I had to because you were.' "

Jefferson described the game as two elite quarterbacks going at it and battling.

"Leaving it all out there on the field," Jefferson said. "That's what it we talked about, even after the game. We shook hands and we both gave each other respect, and we moved on."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman talked up the high-profile quarterback battle.

"Both of them made plays," Pittman said. "Daniels made plays with his feet as well, especially in crucial situations. But I thought as the game went on both quarterbacks got in rhythm, and both of them were really hard to stop."

Seeing yellow

Arkansas drew 11 penalties for 69 yards, marking a second-consecutive game with double-digit penalties.

The Razorbacks rank 124th out of 131 FBS teams with 9.0 penalties per game and 123rd with 78.5 penalty yards per game.

"You believe you can win several games after a performance like tonight," Coach Sam Pittman said. "We've just got to clean up the penalties, like I said last week."

Arkansas drew six false start penalties, two by tight end Nathan Bax, and one each from Josh Braun, Patrick Kutas, Brady Latham and Luke Hasz. Many of them came as reactions to pre-snap movement from the Tigers' front.

Pittman said the Razorbacks practiced holding their stances against movement during the week, but probably not enough by the tight ends when they were on the ball.

Daniels' due

Arkansas defenders Jaheim Thomas and Hudson Clark were complimentary of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was held in check for three possessions before leading the Tigers on six consecutive scoring drives, four touchdowns sandwiched between two field goals.

"I'd say he's a very great player, you know," the linebacker Thomas said. "We had a very good game plan. The result didn't go the way we wanted it to, but at the end of the day we still played hard and we still held him down as much as we could."

Added Clark, "Yeah, I mean he's a great runner, great passer. He's been in talks for the Heisman for a while. Coming out, we just wanted to make him feel a little bit of pressure. I think we did that in the first half. I mean, yeah, he's an excellent player. At the end of the day you have to look back and give him credit."

Womack attack

LSU defensive end Da'Shawn Womack made a seldom-seen kind of play during the third quarter. Womack had his helmet come off while getting by Arkansas tackle Devon Manuel on a pass rush from the Arkansas 17-yard line. Unfazed while playing with no head protection, Womack got hold of KJ Jefferson and completed a 5-yard sack.

After the sack, Womack demonstrably shoved Jefferson back to the grass, a move that somehow went unseen or un-flagged by the SEC officiating crew. Had a personal foul been levied, the Razorbacks would have had a first-and-goal from the LSU 8. Instead, Cam Little came on to kick a 40-yard field goal to pull Arkansas within 17-16 with 5:44 left in the third period.

No. 9 play

Freshman Luke Hasz, who wears jersey No. 9, had his biggest game yet with 6 receptions for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns. He got behind the LSU defense for a 59-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and added the tying 2-point conversion grab after that score.

With just over five minutes left, Hasz caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to knot the score at 31-31.

"Obviously Luke Hasz is a ball playing son of a gun," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said.

"Oh man, tremendous game," Jefferson said of Hasz before describing his long touchdown play beyond all defenders. "Just him being in the right place at the right time. When I do break the pocket, he makes sure he's working scramble rules and me finding him. It was a great job by him working up the field, me finding him and him making great catches."

No. 9 play II

The catch made by LSU receiver Brian Thomas for a 49-yard touchdown early in the third quarter was selected as the No. 9 play on the SportsCenter Top 10 for ESPN on Saturday.

Thomas had big separation on Hogs corner Jaheim Singletary on an under-thrown ball, and Singletary managed to close and tip the ball in the air as Jayden Daniels' deep ball descended. Thomas kept his eye on the ball as Singletary flew past, and he secured the catch as safety Hudson Clark moved in. Thomas made a move to elude Clark, then had the edge on Singletary to complete the play, which gave LSU a 17-13 lead in the opening minute of the second half.

Fletcher fake

Holder Max Fletcher popped up with the snap on a would-be field goal attempt and followed blockers over right guard for an 8-yard pickup on a fake field goal midway through the third quarter. Fletcher's run moved the sticks after Arkansas appeared set to go for it on fourth-and-2 at the LSU 19 before calling a timeout.

Following the stoppage, the kicking team came on the field, then Fletcher's trickery gave the Hogs a first down at the 11.

"It's the same one we ran to the left two years ago when we were here, but we ran it to the right," Coach Sam Pittman said, referencing Reid Bauer's 23-yard run to the LSU 13 on a fourth-and-6 play during Arkansas' 16-13 overtime win in 2021.

"We felt like, hopefully they wouldn't talk about a fake because they were worried if we were gonna go for it or not. Which we were, we were just using the field goal formation. Max did a nice job and they blocked it up real nice."

LSU held Arkansas to field goals after both of the successful fake field goals, which came on the same side of the field.