Honoring Hester

Coroner Havis Hester served our community with unwavering dedication and compassion. He took pride in helping families cope with death and understanding the processes that follow in the months after. Coroner Hester's legacy in Jefferson County is one of exceptional commitment and tireless service. Throughout his 27 years as the Jefferson County Coroner, he consistently went above and beyond the call of duty to better serve the citizens of our county, especially during their times of greatest need. His impact on our community was profound, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those he touched.

Coroner Hester took pride in helping families cope with death and understanding the processes that follow in the months after, which serves as a testament to his character, dedication and profound commitment to the well-being of our community.

He will be remembered for his exceptional qualities as a public servant, his willingness to engage with our community's young minds and educate them about the often-difficult subject of death showcased his compassion and dedication to the betterment of our county. Through Coroner Havis' efforts, he helped prepare future generations to cope with the challenges that life presents.

Hester's contributions to Jefferson County will forever be remembered and appreciated. His compassion, dedication and selfless service will serve as an enduring inspiration to all of us who continue to work to improve the lives of our fellow citizens.

On behalf of the entire Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the community we serve, we extend our deepest condolences to Coroner Hester's family and loved ones during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we remember the remarkable legacy of a public servant who made a significant difference in the lives of Jefferson County residents.

May Coroner Hester rest in eternal peace.

Lafayette Woods Jr.

Sheriff, Jefferson County