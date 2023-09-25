Happy birthday. Life continually astonishes you. The energy keeps your heart light and is so attractive, too. More highlights: You'll write what you want; ink and paper make things come into being. You'll dedicate yourself to initiatives that promote the welfare of others. Family events bring together people who haven't seen one another in years.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's no shame in discomfort; it's just information. For instance, if someone is very comfortable running with the wolves, there's a good chance they're a wolf, too. You'll learn from staying aware of your comfort level around various people.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It will be tempting to stand with the others and say what they say, but there's something different in you. When you voice it, you'll change the conversation. Your influence doesn't have to be loud to be strong.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your sense of humor will spark on the flint of another funny person. Those who share your sensibility will still be talking years from now about many ways you delight, entertain and inspire.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're holding the remote control. People will try to take the clicker. Some are trustworthy and won't go far with it. When you're with a trusted person, it's relaxing to relinquish control for a spell and watch together awhile.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In the tapestry of life, within every thread of existence is woven its contrasting counterpart. So don't be spooked when you see the embodiment of what you don't want. This gives you more fuel than the best cheerleader ever could.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Small, bothersome things are not inconsequential. Fixing small problems sends a message to the universe that you'd like everything to be in order, and the universe will respond as a faithful servant today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't underestimate the role of whimsy. Without playfulness, things get stale and start to decay. It's not everyone who makes you feel free enough to clown around, which is why those special people make your day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll command respect and influence others, mostly because you couldn't care less what they think of you. You're on purpose, putting energy into your vision. Be sure to let others know how they can help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Most humans are capable of the things that few humans do. Tweak your environment to give yourself better support. Circumstances make a difference in what we ultimately produce in our lives.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relationships, issues, problems are all connected. As you attempt one solution, many will occur. "When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe." -- John Muir

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are plenty of reasons not to judge others, the most obvious being it could drag on forever, since none are without faults. Avoid the distraction and energy drain judgment causes. Focus exclusively on what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're observant and intuitive. If you want to know, you'll find out. If you ask for the truth, you'll get it. It's also respectable to linger in the fantasy awhile and imagine the world is exactly the way you wish it.

COMMUNICATION TRINE

Some scientists believe humans sang before they talked. Even now, the tones we create in conversation often convey more meaning than the actual words. Mercury and Jupiter form a trine, offering help with stellar communication, which has more to do with tone and rhythm than semantics.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently played the iconic Morticia Addams in the Netflix series "Wednesday." Jones shares the Sept. 25 birthday with her husband, Michael Douglas, though they were born in different years. The iconic Hollywood couple uphold the legend of their Libra natures with over two decades of marriage. Libra is the sign of partnership, harmony and balance.