Jacksonville man arrested after hit-and-run that injured woman

A man was arrested in Jacksonville after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run accident.

Stevon Clayton of Jacksonville was arrested after police began investigating a hit-and-run involving a woman near the intersection of James and Main streets, police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition as of Friday evening, the post said.

Clayton was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident involving a serious physical injury, second-degree battery and driving on a suspended license in connection with the hit-and-run, police said.

He was listed in an online Pulaski County jail inmate roster on Monday just before noon.