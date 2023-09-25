Sections
Jacksonville man arrested after hit-and-run that injured woman

by Remington Miller | Today at 11:55 a.m.
FILE — A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo.

A man was arrested in Jacksonville after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run accident. 

Stevon Clayton of Jacksonville was arrested after police began investigating a hit-and-run involving a woman near the intersection of James and Main streets, police said in a Facebook post on Friday. 

The 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition as of Friday evening, the post said. 

Clayton was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident involving a serious physical injury, second-degree battery and driving on a suspended license in connection with the hit-and-run, police said. 

He was listed in an online Pulaski County jail inmate roster on Monday just before noon. 

