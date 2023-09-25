Musselman, Hogs make top 3 for consensus 4-star Elohim

Consensus 4-star basketball target Isaiah Elohim has named his top three schools, and Arkansas is one of them.

He told ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi that Arkansas, Kansas and Villanova make up his updated list. He expected to announce his college decision in the next seven to 10 days.

Elohim, 6-5 and 205 pounds, of Northridge (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, officially visited Fayetteville for the BYU football game weekend on Sept. 15-17.

“It went great, man,” Elohim said after the Arkansas trip. “The campus is beautiful. Just everything about it. The facilities, the weight room and stuff like that, everything went really good.”

He also officially visited Kansas and Villanova. He was scheduled to officially visit Providence and Southern Cal, but isn't expected to make those trips.

ESPN rates him the No. 18 small forward and No. 53 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Texas, Providence, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington and several other programs.

Musselman’s track record of sending players like him to the NBA is attractive.

“Just the NBA system that Coach Musselman has, I feel like it fits me, and I’m one of those guards that he’s gotten to the league [who are in] the 6-5 to 6-7 range,” Elohim said. “I feel like I’m that type of guard that he can build.”