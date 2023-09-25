Vickie Brannon, co-owner of Fashion Cleaners, presses a dress Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, for a customer at the business on College Avenue in Fayetteville. The Brannons have owned the business for more than 30 years. Fashion Cleaners is one of many businesses that cater to office workers that survived the covid pandemic. While business and employment in the region has recovered overall, some have recovered more than others. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Northwest Arkansas businesses and employment have recovered from the covid pandemic, federal government statistics show. But Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: NWA firms review post-pandemic scene

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content