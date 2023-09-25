BASEBALL

Morton placed on IL

The Atlanta Braves took another blow to their injury-plagued rotation, placing right-hander Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list Sunday. The move means the 14-game winner won't be eligible to pitch in the NL division series. The 39-year-old Morton left his start Friday against the Washington Nationals after only one inning with pain in his right index finger. An MRI showed it was a sprain, Manager Brian Snitker said. Morton won't be eligible to come off the IL until Oct. 7, which is after the Braves will have set their roster for the best-of-five NLDS. Atlanta, with baseball's best record, has already earned a bye in the best-of-three opening round.

Trout's season finished

Mike Trout's season ended Sunday because of a wrist injury that limited him to one game after July 3. The Los Angeles Angels moved the three-time AL MVP to the 60-day injured list because their series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Trout, a 32-year-old center fielder, fractured the hamate bone in his left wrist on July 3 while fouling a pitch off against San Diego's Nick Martinez, returned Aug. 22 and went 1 for 4 against Cincinnati. Trout said he felt pain when he fouled off pitches, and he went back on the IL.

GOLF

Jaidee wins 2nd title

Thongchai Jaidee won his second PGA Tour Champions title, beating Justin Leonard on the fourth playoff hole in the Pure Insurance Championship on Sunday when Leonard hooked his tee shot into a penalty area abutting the Pacific Ocean on the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach. Jaidee, a 53-year-old from Thailand, finished with a two-putt par while Leonard had to play his third shot from the tee box and made a double-bogey 7. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished the tournament at 5-over 221.

DeChambeau first at LIV

Bryson DeChambeau shot 6-under 28 on the back nine, closed with one last birdie on his penultimate hole and won LIV Golf-Chicago on Sunday by one shot over Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri. DeChambeau finished with an 8-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms and a 54-hole total of 13-under 200. He began on the fourth hole under LIV's shotgun start format, made his only bogey on the par-4 ninth and then reeled off four birdies in five holes. Brooks Koepka, playing his final tournament before the Ryder Cup in Italy, shot 71 to finish at 5 under.

Hisatsune takes French Open

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan posted a 5-under 66 to win the French Open by two shots Sunday over Jeff Winther of Denmark and Jordan Smith of England, his first victory on the European tour. The 21-year-old Hisatsune started the final round four shots behind Smith and Ewen Ferguson at Le Golf National, and both fell back. Smith had a 73, while Ferguson opened with consecutive double bogeys. He made only one birdie in his round of 76. Winther closed with a 65.

SOCCER

U.S. wins in Rapinoe's finale

One more victory pose for Megan Rapinoe, part of a fitting exit for one of the best to play the game. Rapinoe got a triumphant send-off, and the United States beat South Africa 2-0 on Sunday. Trinity Rodman and Emily Sonnett scored, and the U.S. sent its captain toward retirement with one final victory as a member of the national team. The 38-year-old Rapinoe was presented a framed jersey representing her 203 games with the United States, and she raised her arms as the crowd roared before the victory. The cheers didn't seem to stop until she was finished addressing the crowd after the win and headed into the tunnel. Rodman put the U.S. in front when she drilled the ball into the net off a cross from Alex Morgan in the 18th minute. Rapinoe was the first to hug her.

HOCKEY

Former Ducks player dies

Former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles died Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Nashville, according to police. He was 29. The one-time hockey player for the Anaheim Ducks drove his motorcycle through a stop sign early Saturday and hit the driver's side of an SUV, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The SUV's driver immediately stopped, and there were no signs of impairment in either driver, police added. Kerdiles died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police don't anticipate any charges in the crash. The Ducks drafted Kerdiles in 2012 and he spent two seasons with the team.