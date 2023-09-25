OTHERS SAY: Scuttling Senate dress code diminishes decorum when our politics needs it most

Congress is bickering as usual. A potential federal shutdown is looming. Public respect for the elected representatives of government is at historic lows.

What a perfect time to announce that members of the world's greatest deliberative body are welcome to start coming to the U.S. Capitol looking like slobs. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has officially ditched the Senate dress code for members while on the chamber floor.

The announcement didn't explain Schumer's rationale, but it seems to have been in response to some members pushing the boundaries of the dress code lately with gym shoes and other provocations.

None has been more provocative than Sen. John Fetterman. The Pennsylvania Democrat reportedly has taken to standing in the cloakroom doorway to cast his votes, lest his trademark hoodie-and-gym-shorts getup cause a ruckus on the Senate floor.

All due respect to Fetterman's performative populism, but there are reasons why shorts and T-shirts are appropriate at softball games and barbecues but not at weddings or funerals. Or in the Senate.

Formal dress conveys respect for important occasions and settings. It puts that imperative--respect--above the imperatives of comfort and practicality that are perfectly acceptable in more casual endeavors.

Formal dress telegraphs dignity, which America's battered politics needs more than ever these days.

While it's unlikely that Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) will carry out her joking threat of showing up in the Senate chamber in a bikini, the potential for political fashion faux pas here is immense. Ponder the issue of T-shirts alone. "I'm with Stupid" is among the milder possibilities of partisan mischief that, once you start thinking about it, feel almost inevitable.

Not that a jacket and tie necessarily guarantee those qualities (heaven knows), but elected leaders should at least try and look the part. Especially in an era where too few of them act it.