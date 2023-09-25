Police seek suspect in fatal shooting

On Sunday, about 12:35 p.m., Pine Bluff police officers went to 1805 Belmoor Drive because there had been a shooting. When they arrived, they saw a black Toyota Avalon parked on the grass between 1805 and 1807 Belmoor Drive with the engine running. Inside was a 30-year-old, white man in the driver's seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

In the front passenger seat was a second victim, a 33-year-old white woman, who was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided lifesaving measures to both victims until Pine Bluff firefighters and paramedics arrived, but the woman died from her injuries. The man was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives located a witness who provided details about this shooting and are now looking for a white man, identified as 24-year-old Donovan Daniel Cuthbertson, with an address out of Gould. Cuthbertson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has hazel eyes. "Cuthbertson is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS!" police stated in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding Cuthbertson's whereabouts was asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Detective Les'Quincia Smith, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

This is Pine Bluff's 21st homicide this year.