Raynor solves the A-State QB query

JONESBORO -- In addition to picking up a 44-37 victory Saturday night over Southern Miss to move to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in Sun Belt play, Arkansas State found the answer to what had been a big question mark at the quarterback position.

Through the first three games of the year, three different quarterbacks had taken snaps for the Red Wolves. But in the fourth game of the year, true freshman Jaylen Raynor established himself as the starter for the foreseeable future.

The Kernersville, N.C., native Raynor racked up 366 total yards -- 233 yards through the air and 133 yards on the ground -- while accounting for 5 total touchdowns as the first true-freshman quarterback to start for Arkansas State since 2001.

"I can't say enough about Jaylen," Coach Butch Jones said. "Not only his performance, but his leadership and the belief that his teammates have."

While Raynor led the winning effort on Saturday night, Jones made a point to credit the work of all the quarterbacks this season.

"I want to make sure I'm crystal clear. I believe in all our quarterbacks," he said. "We're going to need all of them. Jaxon Dailey, J.T. Shrout, those guys, I believe in all of them. They have been as instrumental to Jaylen's development as much as anyone."

Outside of the quarterback play, the special teams play was also markedly better than in previous weeks, something Jones has been strongly emphasizing for weeks. Arkansas State made a number of key plays on special teams that made a difference in its win over Southern Miss.

Kicker Dominic Zvada converted on all three of his field goal attempts, including a 53-yarder early in the second quarter. Ja'Quez Cross returned five kickoffs for a total of 125 yards, with a long return of 44 yards.

Freshman Reed Linder gave Arkansas State a short field after he blocked a punt from Southern Miss' Bryce Lofton, and Zvada kicked a 36-yard field goal to put the team up 17-7 early in the second quarter.

"I thought early on we did some really good things in the special team game," Jones said. "I knew it would be a battle of special teams. When you look at Reed Linder blocking the punt. We're able to turn that into points. We did some good things on kickoff return and changed the field position.

"I thought our special teams really sparked us and it created an edge for us and it also created a lot of momentum for us as well."

While Arkansas State's defense gave up 37 points and 449 yards, the unit did produce two interceptions on the night. Prior to those picks, the defense had yet to force a turnover in the previous three games combined.

"That's all little things with complementary football," Jones said. "We scored on our first four possessions. A lot of that was set up on an interception by Melique [Straker] and Reed Linder on the blocked punt."

Jones added, "Again, all week long that was our theme for this game was complementary football. All three phases having great synergy and working together. I thought we had that. We knew this would be a 15 round heavyweight matchup"

After playing the last three games on its home turf, Arkansas State will be on the road this week as the team heads north to face UMass.

The Minutemen took the New Mexico Lobos to overtime in their last game after erasing a 28-14 halftime deficit, but ultimately fell 34-31 for their fourth straight loss after opening the season with a victory.

UMass, an independent FBS program, shows a fairly balanced offensive attack -- it's scored seven touchdowns each through the air and on the ground this season.