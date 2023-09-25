WOMEN'S GOLF

Three Hogs to play in LPGA qualifier

Kajal Mistry, Kendall Todd and Reagan Zibilski, members of the University of Arkansas women's golf team, will participate today in the qualifying round of the NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for a shot at playing in the tournament, according to a news release from UA Athletics.

Senior Miriam Ayora received a sponsor exemption and is already in the tournament field, along with three former Razorbacks who play professionally: Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi.

Mistry will tee off at 1:33 p.m. today from the first hole, while Todd and Zibilski will tee off at 1:55 p.m. from the first hole and the 10th hole, respectively.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UA downs Texas A&M

Kennedy Ball scored the only goal of the game in 75th minute Sunday as the No. 11 University of Arkansas women's soccer team beat Texas A&M 1-0 at Ellis Field in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies outshot the Razorbacks 16-9, but goalkeeper Phoebe Carver made six saves -- including one in 87th minute off a shot from midfielder Georgia Leb -- to keep them off the board.

Coming off a 5-0 blowout victory against No. 9 Alabama, Arkansas improved to 7-2-1 on the season and 3-0-0 in SEC play.

ASU falls short against Southern Miss

Aliyah Williamson scored an early goal for the Arkansas State women's soccer team, but Southern Miss rallied to win 2-1 on Sunday in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Southern Miss grabbed the lead in the 71st minute. On a ball played in the box, Arkansas State deflected the initial shot and Olivia Luther saved a rebound, but the third shot found the back of the net off the foot of Alice Williamson.

Williamson gave Arkansas State (2-5-1, 0-2-1) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with her third goal of the season and 14th career goal, fifth-most in program history. Riley Whisenhunt was credited with the assist, the first of her career.

After a whistle for a foul in the penalty area, Southern Miss (5-4-1, 2-0-1) capitalized on a penalty kick by Adaira Nakano to tie it 1-1 in the 21st minute.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services