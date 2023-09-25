Stevie Nicks adds March 6 North Little Rock concert to live-performance tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is extending her live-performance tour into 2024 with seven additional shows across the U.S., including a concert at 7 p.m. March 6 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $59.50-$1,000, plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via LiveNation.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Stephanie Lynn “Stevie” Nicks rose to fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac, then moved on to a successful solo career. She is the first woman twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.