Stevie Nicks adds March 6 North Little Rock concert to live-performance tour

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:03 a.m.
FILE - Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 29, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is extending her live-performance tour into 2024 with seven additional shows across the U.S., including a concert at 7 p.m. March 6 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $59.50-$1,000, plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via LiveNation.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Stephanie Lynn “Stevie” Nicks rose to fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac, then moved on to a successful solo career. She is the first woman twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

