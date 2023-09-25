Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 14-20 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Sept. 14
Emilio Remberto Calles, 36, and Dolores Guadalupe Mejia Martinez, 31, both of Springdale
Jimmie Charles Conduff, 43, West Fork, and Guadalupe Lopez, 45, Fayetteville
Kirby Laymone Dold, 50, Cane Hill, and Bobbi Sue Colhour, 51, Fayetteville
Nico Deshea Hubbard, 37, and Charlotte Lane Gordon, 51, both of Springdale
Jackson McKinley Jones, 31, and Ashley Chanel Darling, 35, both of West Fork
Charles Vincent Morris, 59, Savannah, Mo., and Anne Corinne Dovel, 58, Douglas, Neb.
Joseph Tucker Sagan, 31, and Kristen Lee Speigel, 30, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 15
Jacques Henry Babel, 29, and Gabrielle Sarah Fontana, 28, both of Rogers
Timothy Shea Barth, 35, Easthampton, Mass., and Kimberly Rae Allen, 40, Farmington
Dalton Robert Beaman, 24, and Haley Dianne Munoz, 21, both of Farmington
Tyler Lee Betts, 27, and Alex Kasey Phillips, 28, both of Fayetteville
Hunter Blake Emmot, 21, and Ashley Jean Young, 20, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Kyle Farmer, 29, and Kelly Elizabeth Carner, 29, both of Springdale
Jose Fontao, 38, and Karina Jazmin Menjivar, 30, both of Springdale
Goodwin Eliu Hidalgo, 31, and Allison Kathleen Sehika, 30, both of Springdale
Alexander Matti Sakari Laitamaki, 28, and Flannery Lyle Wilson, 29, both of Fayetteville
Carlson Langling, 34, and Herlynn Alik, 38, both of Springdale
Katie Colleen Medley, 29, and Cambre Elizabeth Awtrey, 32, both of Springdale
Brennon Kaije Nootbaar, 26, and Kaili Aarren Ralston, 29, both of Fayetteville
Daniel Don Patrick, 25, and Skyelar Athena Hale, 22, both of Elkins
Matthew Thomas Percefull, 27, and Ashley Elizabeth Jones, 24, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Michael Wheeler, 24, and Lindey Taylor Deramus, 25, both of Fayetteville
Matthew David Williams, 31, and Kristen Ann Marie Hoover, 31, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 18
Elijah Gage Crawford, 22, and Ashlin Sheyenne Henderson, 21, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Lance Goble, 44, Dallas, and Alicia Martine Simmons, 38, Fayetteville
Douglas Allen Phillips Jr., 28, and Michelle Kay Tate, 30, both of Fayetteville
Phillip Thomas Shepard, 35, and Nicole Lorraine Brekelbaum, 45, both of Farmington
David Edwin Sippel, 73, and Pattanun Albright, 52, both of Elkins
Benjamin Kent Stacy, 21, Springdale, and Keiry Itzel Echeverria, 22, Rogers
Matthew Fernando Vazquez, 33, and Haley Colette Thomas, 33, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 19,
Phillip Michael Miller, 44, Springdale, and Alice Naomi Esh, 41, Fayetteville
Hayden Blake Ramthu, 28, and Nichole Lou-Ann Cragle, 29, both of Springdale
Quinton Renard Smith, 31, and Shantell Marie Colunga, 29, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 20
Jonathan Parker DerGazarian, 31, and Alyssa Helaine Haynie, 34, both of Fayetteville
Bradley Tyler Doublehead, 27, and Madison Erin Bilderback, 24, both of Prairie Grove
Jared Michael Gates, 27, Springdale, and Rachel Olivia White, 26, both of Texarkana, Texas
Jesus Alberto Romero Rocha, 24, and Perla Guadalupe Mendez Hernandez, 21, both of Fayetteville
Abel Tejeda Campos, 54, and Flor Emperatriz Garay Perdomo, 51, both of Springdale
Michael Wayne Townsend, 65, and Lyniece Kaye Martin, 63, both of Springdale