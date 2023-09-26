3 exhibits exploring gender identity and its influence open at Hendrix’s Windgate Museum of Art





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART

Three exhibitions at the Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway, focus on gender identity and its influence:

"Every Breath We Drew," 10 photographic portraits by Jess T. Dugan, up through Dec. 12 in the Biggs Gallery. Dugan will give an artist talk at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Hundley-Shell Theater, across a breezeway from the museum's main entrance.

"Sauvage Visage," watercolors by Melissa Wilkinson, up through Dec. 12 in the Neely Gallery. She'll give an artist talk at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Hundley-Shell Theater.

"From Where Loss Comes," work by photographer, documentarian and artist Pradip Malde, up through Nov. 11 in the Wilcox-Todd Gallery. Malde's artist talk will be at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Hundley-Shell Theater. A panel discussion at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the theater will feature UNICEF representatives Yasmine Sinkhada and Nankali Maksud.

Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Visit hendrix.edu/windgate-museum-2023-fall-exhibitions.

RADIO

New programs

Public radio station KUAR-FM, 89.1, now flying under the banner of Little Rock Public Radio, plans to add seven new shows while shifting the air times of others, effective Monday.

"Ozarks at Large," an hourlong newsmagazine produced by Fayetteville public radio station KUAF-FM, will air at 7 p.m. weekdays. It displaces the second airing Monday-Thursday of NPR's "Fresh Air," which will move to 11 p.m. each weekday.

NPR shows "Code Switch," which the network describes as "fearless conversations about race, culture and identity hosted by journalists of color," and "Life Kit," advice from experts "to help you get it together," will air at 9 p.m. Thursday and noon Saturday, moving "The Splendid Table," to 10 p.m. Sunday.

"Radiolab," airing at noon Sunday, is an independently produced podcast from New York radio station WNYC in which hosts Lulu Miller and Latif Nasser "ask deep questions and use investigative journalism to get the answers. A given episode might whirl you through science, legal history, and into the home of someone halfway across the world. The show is known for innovative sound design, smashing information into music." "The Moth Radio Hour" moves to 9 p.m. Sunday.

"Think," at 10 p.m. weekdays, from Texas public radio station KERA, features journalist Krys Boyd in conversation with newsmakers from the United States and across the globe.

"The Middle," 8 p.m. Thursday, is billed as "a non-partisan, live national talk show specifically focused on elevating the voices of the people in the geographic and political middle of America."

"Embodied," airing at 11 p.m. Sunday, comes from North Carolina Public Radio, with host Anita Rao exploring "our brains and bodies that touches down in taboo territory."

Station General Manager Jonathan Seaborn said in a statement that the changes follow a listener survey released earlier this year. "Your voices were heard loud and clear, and your input has been instrumental in shaping the new lineup we are thrilled to announce," he said.

Also on the docket: "The Arkansas News Wrap," an all-new weekly round-table discussion produced in collaboration with KUAF and Jonesboro station KASU-FM.

See the station's full programming schedule at tinyurl.com/yenz5jf9.

MUSIC

SoNA executive

Ben Harris is the new executive director of the Fayetteville-based Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, replacing D. Riley Nicholson, who now heads the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in Santa Cruz, Calif. Harris will be responsible for the overall leadership of the symphony and its administration and will oversee the implementing and planning of major initiatives and policies. Harris, a professional musician, educator, composer/arranger and booking agent, joined the orchestra in 2012, serving as production manager, director of operations and annual giving and, most recently, general manager.

