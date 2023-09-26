Air France-KLM to order 50 Airbus jets

Air France-KLM picked Airbus' A350 to renew its long-haul fleet, giving the European plane maker a major commercial win over archival Boeing as demand picks up for global travel.

The Franco-Dutch group will place an order for 50 of the Airbus A350-900 and the larger A350-1000 model, alongside purchase rights for 40 additional aircraft, according to a statement on Monday. First deliveries will start in 2026 and run through 2030. With the airline group's existing A350s and those pending, the purchase will make Air France-KLM the single biggest operator of the jet.

This will be an "evolutionary order," the company said, giving it flexibility to allocate aircraft within its portfolio of airlines based on market dynamics and local regulatory conditions.

The company's board met earlier Monday to approve the purchase of Airbus' most advanced airliner, which will help meet sustainability targets, including a 30% decline in carbon emissions. Air France-KLM has a previous order for 41 Airbus A350-900s for Air France, of which 22 have been delivered.

Air France-KLM had sought between 30 to 50 wide-body jets from Airbus or Boeing to replace its Airbus A330 models that average 20 years, alongside a batch of two-decade-old Boeing 777s, Bloomberg News reported on Sept. 14.

Boeing announced a separate deal earlier on Monday with Air Canada, which agreed to buy 18 787-10 Dreamliner models. The aircraft will be used to replace older, less efficient wide-body aircraft currently in the Air Canada fleet and will begin shipping in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Airlines across the world are snapping up wide-body jets as long-haul travel rebounds and stretches out waiting lists for newer, more fuel-efficient jets. The Franco-Dutch carrier has already retired its fleet of Boeing 747s and A380s and has added more modern 787 Dreamliners and Airbus' A350 aircraft.

Earlier this month, Air France-KLM and Airbus announced plans for a proposed maintenance joint venture for the Airbus A350 aircraft, giving Airbus some leverage in its talks with the Franco-Dutch group. Air France-KLM has historically maintained a relatively split fleet between the two major manufacturers.

A large part of Air France-KLM's evaluation process included the new reality of having to circumnavigate Russian airspace following the invasion of Ukraine. That detour can add several hours to a flight and changes the requirements for the aircraft, Air France-KLM Chief Executive Officer Ben Smith said in a June interview.