Amazon goes all-in on AI, investing $4B in Anthropic

Amazon is investing up to $4 billion in Anthropic and taking a minority stake in the artificial intelligence startup, the two companies said Monday.

The investment underscores how Big Tech companies are pouring money into artificial intelligence as they race to capitalize on the opportunities that the latest generation of the technology is set to fuel.

The huge amounts of money and computing power needed to run artificial intelligence models have made it nearly impossible for smaller companies to remain independent from established tech giants with deep pockets. Yet while Microsoft has backed OpenAI and Google has partnered with companies including Cohere, Amazon has not been as active in the field until its deal with Anthropic.

"We can help improve many customer experiences, short- and long-term, through our deeper collaboration," Andy Jassy, Amazon's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Amazon and Anthropic said the deal is part of a broader collaboration to develop so-called foundation models, which underpin the generative artificial intelligence systems that have captured global attention.

Foundation models, also known as large language models, are trained on vast pools of online information, like blog posts, digital books, scientific articles and pop songs, to generate text, images and video that resemble human work.

Under the agreement, Anthropic is making Amazon its primary cloud computing service and using the online retail giant's custom chips as part of work to train and deploy its generative artificial intelligence systems.

San Francisco-based Anthropic was founded by former staffers from OpenAI, the maker of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot that made a global splash with its ability to come up with answers mimicking human responses.

Anthropic has released its own ChatGPT rival, dubbed Claude. The latest version, which is available in the U.S. and U.K., is capable of "sophisticated dialogue and creative content generation to complex reasoning and detailed instruction," the company said.

Amazon is scrambling to catch up with rivals such as Microsoft, which invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, followed by another multibillion-dollar investment at the start of this year.

Amazon has been rolling out new services to keep up with the artificial intelligence arms race, including an update for its popular assistant Alexa so users can have more human-like conversations, and artificial intelligence-created summaries of product reviews for consumers.

Working with Anthropic is seen as a win for Amazon as it competes against Microsoft and Google in cloud computing and tries to establish itself more deeply in artificial intelligence. Amazon is also battling Nvidia as a provider of the chips needed to run complex artificial intelligence systems.

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Satariano of The New York Times.