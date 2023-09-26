Arkansas Teacher Retirement System earned $1 billion in investment return during fiscal year

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's investments gained $1 billion in value to $20.7 billion in the fiscal year that ended June 30, an investment consultant told the system's board of trustees on Monday.

The system earned an investment return of 9.2% in fiscal 2023, which ranked among the top 15% of the nation's public pension systems exceeding $1 billion, said P.J. Kelly of Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting. Fiscal 2023 started July 1, 2022 and ended June 30. Fiscal year 2024 started July 1.

Rod Graves, deputy director for the system, said Monday that the system's investments were valued at about $20.3 billion as of Friday.

Kelly said the system's average investment return over the past 10 years is 8.8% a year and ranks among the top 3% of the nation's public pension systems. The system's target investment return is 7.25% a year.

In other action on Monday, the system's trustees voted to authorize up to $125 million in new investments and to change its investment policy to conform with a new state law aimed at barring certain public investments with financial services providers that discriminate against energy, fossil fuel, firearms or ammunition companies.

The trustees also appointed a new board member and learned that the system has hired a new deputy director.

In fiscal 2023, the teacher retirement system's stock market investments earned returns of 15.7% to reach $11.22 billion on June 30, according to Aon Hewitt.

The system's private equity investments posted a return of 2.1% in fiscal 2023 to end the fiscal year valued at $2.90 billion, and the system's bond investments recorded a return of 1.4% to reach $2.87 billion on June 30, the consultant reported.

The system's real estate investments earned a return of minus 3.5% in fiscal 2023, ending the year valued at $1.52 billion. The system's opportunistic/alternative investments recorded a return of 7.9% to reach $1.03 billion, Aon Hewitt reported.

The system's infrastructure investments posted a return of 12.6% in fiscal 2023, concluding the year valued at $456.7 million, and the system's timber investments earned a return of 7.1% to reach $345.2 million, according to the consultant. The system's agriculture investments recorded a return of 10.1% in fiscal 2023 to end valued at $236.3 million.

NEW INVESTMENTS

The trustees on Monday voted to authorize an investment of up to $40 million in a two-year promissory note to Highland LP and associated entities.

Highland LP is an investment vehicle through which the teacher retirement system has invested into the business operations of Highland Pellets, a supplier of sustainably sourced biomass, in the form of wood pellets, Leslie Lane II said in a memo dated Sept. 15 to White.

Highland's production operation in Pine Bluff supports around 94 full-time jobs in the city, and around 338 direct jobs in the transport and forest industries supply chain, he said.

The teacher retirement system has made prior debt and equity investments into Highland LP starting in 2016, which supported the start-up activities of Highland Pellets, Lane wrote in his memo.

The $40 million loan would support a planned $75 million investment allowing Highland Pellets to support long-term growth initiatives, including acquiring the assets of another existing wood pellet production facility, making upgrades at the newly acquired facility, securing future development sites and providing working capital, he said.

Highland has identified an existing creditor for the additional $35 million needed to fully fund interim financing needs and it's anticipated that this financing will close within 60 days of the acquisition of the wood pellet facility enabled by the system's financing, Lane said.

Lane said the system's $40 million loan will increase the system's total investment in Highland to $260 million.

System Executive Director Mark White said it's been a rocky road at times for Highland over the past several years, and the system is at a fork in the road with regards to Highland. There is a realistic opportunity to increase production and the growth of Highland if the system provides the up-to-$40-million loan to Highland, he said.

The trustees also voted to authorize the investment of up to $50 million in EnCap Investments' EnCap Energy Transition Fund II L.P., a "... value add/opportunistic fund whose investments largely focus on transitional energy that can be sold to core infrastructure buyers," according to system records.

They decided to authorize the investment of up to $30 million in private equity in the Post Road Group's Post Road Special Opportunity Fund III LP, which is being formed to "provide solutions-based capital to small and lower middle market businesses primarily in the telecommunications and digital infrastructure, communications, technology, media and other tech-enabled business services sectors," according to the system's private equity consultant Franklin Park.

The trustees voted to authorize the use of up to $5.1 million of recallable distributions for the the system's farmland investment program. The money will be used to purchase about 800 acres in Lonoke County for a row crop rice and soybean farm to lease, the trustees learned.

INVESTMENT POLICY

The trustees voted to change the system's investment policy to conform with Act 411, which is aimed at requiring the state treasurer and state and local government entities to divest certain investments with financial services providers on a list maintained by the state treasurer due to the use of environmental, social justice or governance-related metrics.

Under its revised investment policy, the system shall divest from all direct holdings that it has with a financial services provider included on the list published on the state treasurer's website and the divestment shall occur as soon as practicable, but no later than 365 days after the financial services provider's inclusion on the list published on the state treasurer's website.

But in order to prevent financial harm to the system and to ensure that the system's fiduciary duty is met, the system shall not divest from an investment that it has with a financial services provider included on the list if the investment is locked into a maturity date and an early divestment would result in a financial penalty and cause a negative financial impact to the system under the system's revised investment policy.

Act 411, which became effective Aug. 1, created the ESG Oversight Committee. The Senate president pro tempore, the governor, House speaker and attorney general are each responsible for appointing a member to the panel, and the state treasurer also is a member of the committee. Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, and Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin already have announced their appointments to the committee.

Within 90 days of the governor's appointment to the committee, White said the committee will be required to prepare a list of financial service providers that discriminate against energy, fossil fuel, firearms or ammunition companies or otherwise refuse to deal based on environmental, social justice and other governance-related factors.

He said the system has investments in some of the entities named on Oklahoma's ESG list and it's an open question whether they will be on Arkansas' ESG list. The system's custodial bank, State Street Corp., is named on Oklahoma's list, he said.

NEW TRUSTEE AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR

The board of trustees on Monday appointed Kelsey D. Bailey, chief deputy finance and operations officer for the Little Rock School, to the position 7 vacancy on the board created by the departure of Kelly Davis of Fort Smith, who retired in Arkansas effective July 1.

Twelve people applied for the board position 7, which is designated for an elected active member trustee, who is employed in a position not requiring state licensure.

Bailey will serve in position 7 until the next board election, which is next year. White said system members will be voting in the next trustee election in March and April of 2024 and any newly elected member would take office as of July 1, 2024.

White said he has hired Sarah Linam, chief of administrative operations for the state Department of Human Services, to be the system's deputy director overseeing member services, and she will join the system next month.

He said the system needs another deputy director besides deputy director Rod Graves, who oversees investments for the system, noting other retirement systems typically have a deputy director overseeing membership systems.

Linam has worked for the state Department of Human Services, state Department of Education and for the Bureau of Legislative Research. White started work as the system's executive director in July after serving in various posts at the state Department of Human Services, including chief of staff.

Afterward, White said Linam will be taking a position, starting Monday, at an anticipated salary of $136,886 a year.

Linam's salary at the state Department of Human Services is $152,095 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

As of June 30, 2022, the system had 68,127 working members not on the deferred retirement plan with an average age of 44.1 years, average service of 10.2 years and average salary of $43,758 a year, according to system actuary Gabriel, Roeder, Smith & Co.

The system also had 3,251 working deferred retirement members with an average salary of $66,877 a year.

As of June 30, 2022, the system had 52,748 retired members receiving an average retirement benefit of $24,527 a year, according to Gabriel.

The system's employers contribute 15% of their payroll into the system and the system's working members, who pay into the system, contribute 7% of their salary.

Afterward, White said the system's employers contributed $503.4 million to the system and the system's members contributed $188.6 million to the system in fiscal year 2023.

On Monday, the trustees also voted to grant a 3% interest rate to deferred retirement accounts.