Beaver in autumn a sight to enjoy

A fine way to enjoy the colors of autumn is a fall foliage boat cruise on Beaver Lake.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Beaver in autumn a sight to enjoyby Flip Putthoff | Today at 1:00 a.m.
More hazards such as timber are exposed when the water level at Beaver Lake is low. Dwayne Culmer fishes on Sept. 18 2023 among timber in the Van Winkle Hollow arm of the reservoir. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
Print Headline: Fall is great at lake, but be careful
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT