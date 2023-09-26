Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Beaver in autumn a sight to enjoy

by Flip Putthoff | Today at 1:00 a.m.
More hazards such as timber are exposed when the water level at Beaver Lake is low. Dwayne Culmer fishes on Sept. 18 2023 among timber in the Van Winkle Hollow arm of the reservoir. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

A fine way to enjoy the colors of autumn is a fall foliage boat cruise on Beaver Lake.

Print Headline: Fall is great at lake, but be careful

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT