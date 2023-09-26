Bentonville seeking 150 to give blood as part of sesquicentennial celebration in October

BENTONVILLE -- The city will host a blood drive as part of its 150th anniversary celebration, according to a Monday news release.

The city will collaborate with Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to recruit 150 residents to donate blood, according to the release.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities, according to the release.

The blood drive will take place at City Hall and Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-6.

All donors will receive a limited-edition 150th-anniversary T-shirt, a swag bag and refreshments. In addition, donors also may enter a contest to win two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31. The game package is valued at $840, according to the release.

Appointments are encouraged. Donors may schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/bentonville150/ or by calling (417) 227-5006.