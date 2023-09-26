Biden’s party lauds Michigan UAW visit

As strikes against three Detroit automakers continued on Monday, Democrats praised a visit by President Biden to Michigan, scheduled for today, to show support for autoworkers on the picket lines.

The White House announced the news Friday, as United Auto Workers members walked out of 38 parts warehouses and distribution centers for General Motors and Stellantis in 20 states. The strike escalation, which spared Ford, added another 5,600 workers to the work stoppage for a total of 18,300 -- about 12% of the union's autoworker members.

Biden's Michigan visit -- which labor experts say is probably the first time a sitting president has visited a strike in at least 100 years -- will come a day before his expected rival in the 2024 presidential race, former president Donald Trump, plans to deliver his own speech to hundreds of union members in Michigan.

Biden is expected to join a picket line after an invitation extended by UAW President Shawn Fain.

"Those visits will bolster our credibility, because you have a former president, plus a current president speaking on our behalf," said Wayne Barracks, 53, of Trenton, Mich., a team leader at Stellantis' engine plant. "They are both on different sides. We need all the help we can get. If they are both on our side, that's a good thing."

Not all of the autoworkers, though, were eager about the presidential guests, whose support from blue-collar workers were part of the key demographics that led both to their respective victories in 2016 and 2020.

"I wish none of them would come," said Jason Teaster, 42, of Rockwood, Mich., who works at Ford's stamping operation at the Bronco and Ranger plant in Wayne that is on strike. "They're just coming here for a photo opp. They want their vote, that is all it is. It doesn't concern them. They aren't a part of of the union or the Big Three. Stay in your lane."

Teaster said that although his workplace, the Michigan Assembly Plant, remains the only Ford facility on strike, the progress reported by the union in talks with Ford struck some hope for workers like him.

"It seems that Ford is coming to the table and bargaining in good faith," he said. "From what we heard, they've agreed on pretty much the majority of the stuff. You can feel it at work, everybody seems to be pretty excited. Nobody wants to be on the strike."

"President Biden is doing what he has always done, which is to stand with American workers," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Defending the president's decision to visit, Buttigieg said a strong deal would be a "win-win" for both parties: "Record profits should lead to record pay and record benefits for the workers."

On CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also applauded Biden's trip as a "historic event" warranted by the "crisis of inequality in our economy."

Asked about the UAW leadership's decision to withhold an endorsement of Biden for now, Ocasio-Cortez said "it needs to be earned," adding, "President Biden is working toward that, especially when he lands in Michigan [today] to earn that."

The strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis began Sept. 15 at three auto manufacturing plants in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio, which assemble the Ford Bronco, Chevrolet Colorado and Jeep Wrangler.

The expansion of the strike Friday focused on the warehouses that send parts to dealerships and other locations for vehicle repairs. That move could increase pressure on General Motors and Stellantis because more American drivers seeking these parts could feel the consequences of shuttered locations across the nation: Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Los Angeles, Orlando, Reno, Nev., and beyond.

Talks continued with Ford on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private negotiations. But it was unclear whether the parties continued to meet with Stellantis and GM.

Ford said Monday that it's pausing construction of a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan until it is confident it can run the factory competitively.

In February, Ford announced plans to build the plant in Marshall, Mich., employing about 2,500 workers to make lower-cost batteries for a variety of new and existing vehicles. Marshall is about 100 miles west of Detroit and is near two interstate highways.

But Ford spokesman TR Reid confirmed Monday that plant construction has been paused and spending has been limited on it.

"There are a number of considerations," he said in an email. "We haven't made any final decision about the planned investment there."

The factory was to start making batteries in 2026, cranking out enough battery cells to supply 400,000 vehicles per year, Ford said.

Fain has said the UAW will not widen the strike against Ford for now, because the negotiations are progressing and the company has made further concessions. Those include Ford's agreement to reinstate cost-of-living adjustments to wages and offer new job-security provisions.

For its part, Ford said Friday it is working "diligently with the UAW to reach a deal that rewards our workforce and enables Ford to invest in a vibrant and growing future." Ford added, "Although we are making progress in some areas, we still have significant gaps to close on the key economic issues. In the end, the issues are interconnected and must work within an overall agreement that supports our mutual success."

Fain has said the reason for the new focus on warehouse workers is that they are often stuck on a lower pay scale than assembly-plant workers, with those hired after 2015 maxing out at $25 an hour after eight years of work. Although GM has offered to convert those workers to the top wage tier, the union also wants cost-of-living adjustments and other job security provisions for those workers.

The UAW is seeking a 36% wage increase over four years, improved retirement benefits, more paid time off and other perks. Full-time UAW workers today earn $18 to $32 an hour, plus annual profit-sharing bonuses that have totaled tens of thousands of dollars per worker over the past four years. Temporary workers earn $16 to $19 an hour and don't get bonuses.

All of the automakers are offering raises of around 20% over four years and other perks that they say constitute their best offers in decades. They argue they can't meet all of the UAW's demands and remain viable companies capable of investing in the new factories needed for the costly transition to electric vehicles.

GM called the strike escalation on Friday "unnecessary" and accused union leaders of "manipulating the bargaining process for their own personal agendas."

"We have now presented five separate economic proposals that are historic," the company said. The 20% raise in its latest offer would boost 85% of GM's UAW workforce to base-wage earnings of $82,000 a year by the end of the contract, the company said. It is also offering two weeks of paid parental leave and other perks.

Stellantis said it submitted a new offer with non-economic proposals to the UAW on Thursday but had not received a reply. It said its 20% wage increase offer would increase all its full-time UAW workers to earnings of $80,000 to $96,000 annually by the end of the contract. The company also questioned "whether the union's leadership has ever had an interest in reaching an agreement in a timely manner."

Information for this article was contributed by Lauren Kaori Gurley, Jeanne Whalen, Erica Werner and Wali Khan of the The Washington Post, Breana Noble of The Detroit News (TNS) and Tom Krisher of The Associated Press.