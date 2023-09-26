COLUMN: We’re No. 1!

Florida's extremism has come home to roost. The Sunshine State has the distinction of championing misinformation on covid-19 vaccines and intolerance on book bans.

Just as Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration recommended people under age 65 should not get the new covid-19 vaccine boosters, the state led the country in coronavirus hospitalizations.

During the week ending Sept. 9, Florida's hospitalization rate reached 10.65 per 100,000 residents, Politico reported. That's a small number compared to the peak of the pandemic, but emblematic of how Floridians have paid the price for the ignorance DeSantis has labeled "freedom."

Florida also is No. 1--by far--in taking books off school shelves.

Florida is no beacon of freedom as the governor is selling it to the rest of the nation. We have become the poster child for what happens when ideas leave the fringes of political discourse and are instituted as public policy.