



Dog obedience class set

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class starting Oct. 3 from 7-8 p.m. at Hestand Stadium. The class is $65 and will meet each Tuesday for seven weeks at the stadium. Registration is at the door the first night, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas fair set

The 84th annual Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show will be presented Sept. 27-30 at Hestand Stadium, according to a news release.

The fair will accept Home Economics and Horticulture Individual Educational exhibits from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 27.

Jefferson County Extension Homemakers and Master Gardeners will serve as hosts for the Senior Citizens/Pre-School Day and Health Fair on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On this students/senior citizens' day, the Cockrill Petting Zoo will be on site with pony rides and animals, including a kangaroo and camel. Jefferson Regional Medical Center nursing students will provide free blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol screenings and the Diamond Line Dancers and David Rodgers and friends will provide entertainment.

The fair will feature a new activity, the Sweet Potato Festival – Community Day at the Fair being held Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival features include the Corvette Brothers, Cockrill Petting Zoo, Food Truck Challenge, Sweet Potato Bake-Off Contest, and entertainment.

Art league plans meeting

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its free monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Multi-media artist Maureen Rousseau will demonstrate how to do an alcohol ink painting. Participants are encouraged to interact and discuss. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Rousseau studied graphic design and art education at Henderson State University and pursued a career in graphic design. Her subject matter is endangered plants and animals and house hold pets. Through art, she seeks to spread awareness of declining species and treasure those found at home, according to the release. For details on Rousseau, visit facebook.com/artist.maureen.rousseau/ and arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/registry-rosters/art-registry/maureen-rousseau.

Art league members are encouraged to bring their original work to be voted on by their peers to be displayed at Simmons Bank in Pine Bluff, Relyance Bank in Pine Bluff and Fairfield Community Credit Union in White Hall for a month.

Yearly membership dues are $45. Artists can mail checks to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Members may have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition. Details: pbal.org or contact PBAL member Vickie Coleman at 870.540.9975 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.

USDA extends deadline

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the deadline for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program from Oct. 31, 2023 to Jan. 13, 2024. The new deadline will give eligible farmers, ranchers and forest landowners more time to apply for assistance, according to a news release. This program delivers on Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides financial assistance for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.

Congress provided a total of $2.2 billion for this program. The amount of money awarded to individuals through this program will depend on the number of eligible applicants and the consequences of the discrimination.

Eligible individuals may apply online or by submitting paper-based forms via mail or in-person delivery to local program offices. Applicants are not required to retain an attorney and should take precautions to protect themselves from potential scams.

In addition to the application deadline change, the deadline to request records from USDA's Farm Service Agency for use in applications has been extended to, Nov. 3, 2023. To learn more about the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program or receive assistance in English or Spanish, visit www.22007apply.gov, email info@22007apply.gov or contact the national call center at 1-800-721-0970.



