Conway business owner announces Republican candidacy for House District 56 seat

Conway business owner Kim Slaughter announced her bid for the Arkansas House of Representatives on Monday. Slaughter, a Republican, will run for House District 56, which is currently represented by Democrat Steve Magie, also of Conway.

Slaughter is the owner of Toad Suck Mini Golf and Blue Focus Marketing, according to the news release announcing her candidacy.

"It is time we have a representative who will fight for the families of District 56 and be the firewall against the Biden-Harris agenda from Washington," Slaughter said in the news release. "I will always vote 100% pro-life, oppose any encroachment on our 2nd Amendment right, and I will never back down from protecting our children from the woke LGBTQ agenda."

Slaughter ran for the House in 2022, losing to attorney Trent Minner in the Republican primary. Minner lost the general election to Magie by just 10 votes. Magie, who is the longest-tenured Democrat in the House, announced that he was running for a seventh term in August.

Magie is a board-certified ophthalmologist and part owner of Magie Smith Charton Eye Clinic in Conway. He has represented Conway in the Arkansas House since 2012 and serves on the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, the House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Committee and the Joint Budget Committee.

District 56 is one of the few swing districts in the General Assembly, where Republicans have a super-majority. The GOP controls 82 of 100 seats in the House and 29 of 35 seats in the state Senate.