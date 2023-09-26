Doubt shrouds U.K. climate goals

Some of the world's biggest green investors say they are struggling to understand the U.K. government's stated intention to wind back key climate commitments.

"It was a complete shock," said Ian Simm, founder and chief executive of London-based Impax Asset Management, a low-carbon fund investor overseeing close to $50 billion in assets. Britain's official policy now represents "a risk for anyone considering an investment in the U.K. that's dependent on government policy," he said.

The watered-down climate goals announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week would delay the takeup of electric vehicles and the rollout of clean heat for British homes. It's the latest in a string of similar policy adjustments that include expanding North Sea oil and gas production.

The upshot is the U.K., which just a few years ago declared its goal of being a global leader in all things green, is now actively undermining its chances of hitting net zero emissions by mid-century.

For Impax, the takeaway is there'll now "be fewer developers of projects in the green space," which means "less deal flow for us," Simm said in an interview.

Sunak said in a speech last week that he would push back by five years to 2035 a plan to bar the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, casting the decision as an effort to protect families struggling with bills.

The majority of vehicles sold in the U.K. would likely be electric by 2030 without government intervention, he said.

Sunak also announced a 50% increase in funding to install heat pumps in homes and said gas boilers in homes will be phased out beginning in 2035. They will only need to be replaced once the boiler breaks, he said.

Sunak himself said it's "absolutely wrong" to characterize his announcement as a watering down of Britain's climate goals. He said the changes simply represented a "new approach" intended to help place more emphasis on consumer needs.

The U.K. has made "rapid progress in decarbonizing its economy," with emissions down about 46% since 1990 and in line with its carbon budgets to date, said Maggie O'Neal, Barclays global head of ESG research.

"However, the recent announcement by the PM has cast doubt on whether the U.K. will meet future" carbon budgets and other climate commitments, she said in a note on Monday. O'Neal also pointed to a warning from the Climate Change Committee that Sunak's plan will "likely take the U.K. further away from being able to meet its legal commitments."

The first big test of investor confidence in the U.K. since Sunak's comments comes today, when the government is due to auction $3.7 billion in green bonds. The debt, which typically attracts specialist ethical funds, was first issued in 2021 and has already raised more than $36.6 billion.

"I'm not sure how it will affect the demand dynamics," said Ulf Erlandsson, chief executive officer of the Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute. But he said some investors who bought into the bond at previous auctions are "unlikely" to come back given the government's policy shift.

They'll probably "have doubts if this can be considered a green bond anymore," he said.

Any hint of investor skepticism toward the auction would mark a meaningful setback for the U.K. after years spent trying to cement its position as a global hub for green finance. Britain was the first major country to publish a green finance strategy, and the first G-20 member to require large firms to disclose climate-related risks. And it has a far higher proportion of companies rated as "ESG leaders" than North America or Asia, according to MSCI data cited by Kroll, a financial and risk advisory firm.