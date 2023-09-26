E. coli investigation closes, but source of the outbreak remains unknown, Arkansas Department of Health confirms





FAYETTEVILLE -- An Arkansas Department of Health investigation into an E. coli outbreak in Northwest Arkansas last month was unable to pinpoint the outbreak's source, the department confirmed Monday.

Surveys of sick individuals and testing of food samples failed to reveal what led to the infections, the department said Monday afternoon.

The department surveyed more than 3,200 people in the search, identifying five confirmed and 37 probable cases. Four of the confirmed cases had been hospitalized but have since been released. No suspected cases were reported after Aug. 25, according to previous department statements.



